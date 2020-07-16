23 C
Business

2020 Budget: Senate approves N168.8bn for FIRS

…Confirms Rahmon, Hassan appointments

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary approved the sum of N168,809,476,220 to fund the proposed Personnel, Overhead and Capital expenditure cost of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the 2020 fiscal year.

The approval came following the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Finance.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC – Lagos West) while giving a summary of the 2020 budget for the FIRS said N1.56 trillion was projected for Oil revenue; N4.502 trillion from Non-Oil revenue totally N6.062 trillion.

Meanwhile N180.086 billion projected for four percent cost of Collection; N11.279billion as projected two percent Cost of Collection ceded to the Nigeria Customs Service; N168.80billion Net projected four percent Cost of Collection available rose FIRS to be appropriated by NASS; and Value Added Tax (VAT) at 7.5 percent.

The Senate, while adopting the recommendations of the Committee’s report, called for the digitization of all processes in the administration of tax in FIRS, so as to bring the Service up-to-speed with rapidly increasing online economic activities.

The upper chamber also approved a one-off special purpose intervention fund to the tune of N100 billion to assist the FIRS complete its head office within 12 months; six (6) Training Schools; 30 Prototype Tax Operations Office; Purpose-built facilities for efficient taxation of Upstream Petroleum Industry and ICT Infrastructure to identify and track digital transactions.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Wednesday considered and confirmed the appointment of Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahmon representing Osun State as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Also confirmed was the appointment of Engr. Usman Mahmud Hassan as Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The confirmation of both nominees followed the consideration of the reports of the Senate Committees on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); and National Planning and Economic Affairs.

The Committees are chaired by Senators Kabiru Gaya (APC – Kano South); and Olubunmi Adetumbi (APC – Ekiti North).

