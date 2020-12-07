Gov Sule passionate in tracking infrastructure – commissioner

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Total overhauling of basic infrastructure in Nasarawa state has come under serious consideration by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

To this end, the commissioner, Nasarawa state ministry of information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah, said his principal, Engnr Abdullahi Sule is passionate about fast tracking infrastructure in the state.

The commissioner stated this on Friday when the governor paid a visit to the ministry to inspect an on-going expansion work and later paid a visit to the state broadcasting station, NBS to inspect another expansion work.

Comrade Shammah explained that the expansion of the infrastructure in the ministry was hinged on the brilliant performances of the state cultural troop, which have been projecting the cultural values of the state at various levels of cultural competitions.

“This is why in the quest of his excellency to encourage their performances in other to meet global standard, and acceptability, he felt the need for the expansion of the rehearsal hall, the gallery room and the costume room,” he said.

The commissioner further said, “giving the digital installation and operational equipment in the Nasarawa state Broadcasting Service(NBS) the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule considered some challenges faced by the state media outfit, relevant for overhauling.”

He said months ago, the ministry of information made a request for the overhauling of the infrastructure in the station and got the approval of the governor, to overhaul the studio, which was part of the reason for the governor’s visit to ensure that the reconstruction work was given the best attention.

According to him, part of the challenges which has long posed as a setback to the state media station is capacity building of staff.

“This I believed will be given consideration by the governor too, to have the staff of the broadcast station updated through training and retraining. So basically, these are the issues that informed the governor’s visit to the ministry and it parastatal.

“So you can see why I said he is passionate about fast tracking infrastructure of the state, because there are many other ongoing reconstruction and completion of uncompleted projects the administration inherited,” Dogo Shammah concluded.