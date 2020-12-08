24 C
Exam malpractice: NECO threatens to blacklist Kaduna’s school, cancel results

By Felix Khanoba

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has threatened to blacklist a Kaduna-based Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, should the allegation of examination malpractice against it be proven to be true.

The exam body in a terse statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen by its spokesman, Azeez Sani, also threatened to cancel the entire results of candidates that sat for Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in the school if found culpable.

The Council said its attention was drawn to the exam infraction by a television station, warning that it has zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

The statement read: “The Authorities of Signature Television had on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 alerted the National Examinations Council (NECO) of some infractions at one of the examination centres, Fabian Kings and Queens International School, Kabala West, Kaduna with Centre Number (0140721) that may lead to malpractice during the just concluded 2020 SSCE (Internal).

“Based on the Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, it swung swiftly into action by: flagging the centre, identifying and isolating all the candidates’ scripts for scrutiny.

“Following this action, the Council constituted an Administrative Committee to investigate the allegation in order to enable the Council to take appropriate actions.

“If found culpable, the entire results of the candidates will be cancelled, the school will be derecognized and those examination officials involved in the act will be prosecuted in accordance with the Examination Malpractice Decree 33 of 1999.

“The Council wishes to commend the authorities of Signature Television for their interest in ensuring the sanctity of public examination and enjoins stakeholders to emulate this gesture.”

