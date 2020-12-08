24 C
FCT Police debunk rumoured ENDSARS protest

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked the viral videos and pictures in circulation in the social media suggesting that another ‘ENDSARS protest’ was staged in the capital city.

In a statement by the Command Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam, on Monday, the command noted that: “We wish to categorically state that there was no ‘ENDSARS protest’ in the FCT, hence, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the video which is mischievous and intended to cause tension amongst residents.

“While urging residents to remain calm, law-abiding and go about their legitimate endeavors peacefully, the Command wishes reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“In case of any emergency or distress call these numbers:08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

