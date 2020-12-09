29 C
FG orders suspension of new SIM cards sale, registration

The federal government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has taken crucial decision on the sale and registration of SIM cards as it has

put on hold the process till further notice.

This is even as it has charged compliance to the subscriber registration database exercise from all mobile network operators.

In a bid to ensure compliance among mobile network operators until its audit of the subscriber registration database exercise is completed, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered the suspension of the sale of new SIM cards.

The decision of the NCC was made public by its director of public affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, on Wednesday, December 9, Adinde noted that the order was given by the minister of communications and Digital economy, Isa Pantami.

The NCC spokesman said the process will consolidate the gains of the SIM Card registration exercise and the establishment of quality standards by operators.

However, Adinde said exemptions can be given only by the federal government through the commission, and warned that failure to adhere to this will attract strict sanctions, including the withdrawal of operating license.

Recall that the Minister has earlier directed in January, 2020, that all citizens are urged to immediately secure Digital Identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the Network Operators.

