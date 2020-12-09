29 C
TY Danjuma: One of Nigeria’s finest soldier, philanthropist, statesman – Northern Governors

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has described the Former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma as one of the country’s “finest soldier, philanthropist and statesman” who has worked assiduously to promote the unity, peace and development of the nation.

The Forum also said, the retired General demonstrated “professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity”, throughout his military career.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham stated this as the Forum felicitates with the retired General as he clocks 83 years.

Lalong said, “the celebrant has impacted the lives of many citizens through his business mentoring initiatives and philanthropy that has enabled many younger people to start businesses and acquire education which has helped them to stand on their own.

He also commended the retired General, “for his unwavering faith in Nigeria and his consistency in offering wise counsel to various levels of governance and his support to organizations and institutions towards building a united, prosperous and peaceful country.

While wishing him more years of good health and God’s protection, the Governor said, “the Northern Governors Forum will continue to draw from his wealth of experience in areas including security and human development to address the challenges of the region”.

