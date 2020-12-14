Security Affairs, Customs, DSS, Police, NSCDC, NDLEA, Others Win Security & Emergence Mgt. Awards (SAEMA 2020)

Security Affairs, along side Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and 12 other agencies and organisation have emerged winners of the Security and Emergency Management Award (SAEMA 2020) in Abuja.

The event which was organised by Emergency Digest, a publication of Image Merchants and Promotion Limited in partnership with Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) had a total of 261 Entries, 108 Nominees, 54 Finalists, and 18 Winners. Security Affairs as the first ever 100% security news organisation in Nigeria was among the very few private organisations to emerge winners in this years 2nd SAEMA.

The Executive Director and Publisher of Security Affairs News, Amb. Austin Peacemaker, in an official release on his social media handles said they are extremely grateful to God for winning the SAEMA Award this year in the “Emergency Journalism” category, noting that Security Affairs was earlier nominated in 2019, along side News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and TVC News but NAN emerged the winner.

“Over the weekend…We are extremely grateful to Almighty God as a Company for another powerful accolade. SECURITY AFFAIRS (Security Affairs/TVS News) won the Security & Emergence Management Award (SAEMA 2020) along side Nigerian Customs Service, NSCDC, DSS, NDLEA, Nigeria Police and others.

The event was organised in partnership with Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) and Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC).

Last year 2019 we were nominated in the “Emergency Journalism” category along side with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and TVC News, we didn’t win. However, we weren’t discouraged but doubled our efforts in security reportage and in promoting global peace and security, and lo and behold we were nominated again this year 2020, along side Reuter News, and NAN, lo and behold WE WON!!! 261 Entries, 108 Nominees, 54 Finalists, and Security Affairs emerged among the 18 Winners.

Thanks to my staff, our team of volunteers, Nigerian Army, Our Armed Forces, Security Agencies, our followers, supporters and readers.”

SAEMA every year is to publicly acknowledge and celebrate outstanding contributions in security and emergency management with a view to creating resilient and professional approach in tackling national challenges.

The Managing Editor of Emergency Digest, Shittu Yunus Shittu said it took a painstaking effort for the Panel to prune down the list from its original 261 entries with 108 nominees selected and further reduced to 54 finalists and later the 18 winners who were announced at the event.

Finalists were said to be drawn from different security, emergency and response agencies, and organisations in various categories such as crime prevention, intelligence service, emergency management, civil-military relations, cybercrime prevention, crisis manager, military officer, gallantry, security officer, law enforcement officer, humanitarian services, volunteer groups, private security outfit, public information and Emergency journalism, among others.

While all finalists received the certificate of excellence, the panel of jury, chaired by Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Mohammed Audu-Bida (rtd), Chairman West African region of the International Emergency Management Society (TIEMS) and former DG NEMA, selected the winner of the various categories and publicly recognised and presented them with awards.

The Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami was the Special Guest of Honour at the event and delivered the keynote address on “Enhancing Cybersecurity for National Development.”