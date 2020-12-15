37 C
News

Implement EndSARS protesters’ demands, CAN tells Buhari

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has called on President Muhamadu Buhari to quickly implement the demands of #EndSARS protesters for the interest of peace and unity in the country.

National President of the group, Apostle Andy Nyeneime, who made this call while addressing journalist yesterday in Abuja, commended all the state governments that have set up their Judicial Panels of Inquiry and to work and deliver on the directives of the Federal Government.

Nyeneime said: “Knowing that both the executive and legislative arms of government have received the thorough demands of the #EndSARS protesters, and motion with respect to it had been taken in National Assembly, we implore the federal government to implement those demands and accepted with a faster resolution.

“The office of the President, Youth wing, Christian Association of Nigeria, and all Nigerian youths are in full support of the #EndSARS protests demanding an end to police brutality, extortion, torture and killings of young persons by different units of the Police Force, with special emphasis on SARS.

“Quite a number of our young people have fallen victim to the barbaric and callous manner of operations of different units of the police force. So, the outcry for an end to police brutality, and call for holistic police reforms is timely.

“We encourage young people to be part of the panels as the right way to ensure that it achieves its ultimate aim and ensure that the, process is impartial,” he said.

