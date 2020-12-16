Kano Agro-Pastoral Project Spends $3.23 Million To Support 100, 000 Farmers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, (KSADP) has earmarked $3.23 Million as intervention fund to support over 100,000 farmers across the state.

KSADP is launching the intervention fund in collaboration with Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, (KNARDA).

The AUTHORITY reports that while the Islamic Development Bank is expected to release $2.23 million, Kano State Government will produce the counterpart fund of $1 million.

According to the Project’s Communication Specialist, Ameen K. Yassar, ‘the interventions target 100, 000 small holder legumes farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state, over a period of five years, beginning from the 2020/2021 planting season.

“The focus of the interventions is on equipping small holder farmers, extension agents, agro-processors and post harvest handling service providers with knowledge and skills on improved production, post harvest and agro-processing practices and technologies as well as creating effective input and output market linkages, towards increasing outcomes for beneficiaries.

This is in line with KSADP’S theory of change which is to transform the smallholder farming to commercially viable businesses by developing commodity value chains in order to reduce rural poverty, food insecurity and unemployment.

“Through the agreement, KSADP will finance KNARDA annually, upon submission of its annual work-plan and budget which will be cleared by the State Ministry of Agriculture, the KSADP, and approved by the Islamic Development Bank.”

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who doubles as the chairman, Project Steering Committee, KSADP, and the Managing Director of KNARDA, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman Dan’isle, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (Moy).

Gawuna while signing the Mountain stated that, “this MOU, coming a few weeks after we signed a similar one with SASAKAWA, is a major step in our drive to ensure agricultural productivity”, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna maintained.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and it attendant repercussion on food security, taking into consideration our huge population, this MOU could not come at a better time.”

The Managing Director of KNARDA, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman Dan’Isle said the synergy between his agency and KSADP will go a long way in reducing poverty, ensuring food security and minimizing natural resource degradation.