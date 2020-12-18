Prof of History, Akinwumi, emerges new Uni Lokoja VC

A Professor of History , Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumihas was Friday unveiled as the new Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State.

Akinwumi, who was presented to Council and Senate of the University was the Deputy Vice Chancellor before his appointment Nasarawa State University.

Akinwumi, who hails from Kogi State is to replace Prof. Angela Freeman Miri whose tenure is ending early next year.

Eighty – one Professors from different fields applied for the post of the Vice Chancellor and twenty was shortlisted by the University Council Board.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor was picked among twenty other Professors who attended the final screening exercise.

Akinwumi has a-5 year first tenure that would commence early 2021.

It would be recalled that the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Senator Chris Adighije had said 61 applicants were screened out in the first phase for not meeting the criteria of the Council.

He also promised that the Council was going to produce a seamless Vice Chancellor through an open and transparent screening and shortlisting of applicants.