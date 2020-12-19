34.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC crisis : Members have taken back their…

State Govs sabotaging Buhari’s efforts on true federalism,…

APC apologizes to Nigerians over Kankara students abduction

*Kankara Boys: Nigerian professionals in Europe hail PMB,…

*Revealed: Nigerian activists lost $10m deal with Amnesty…

Abduction: Shekau, Salkida, and the rest of us

APC will emerge stronger amidst destructive challenges, Lawan…

NDDC procured rotten food items with N6.2bn –PDC

MSMEs: SMEDAN to float own Microfinance Bank

COVID-19: Plateau records 182 new cases as second…

Politics

APC crisis : Members have taken back their party, says Akpan Udoedehe

Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has acerted that members of the ruling party have been positioned to take back the party unlike in the past, when it has hijacked you some individuals

The Secretary who spoke at an event organized by the APC Press Corp I Abuja, noted that the caretaker committee has done much to move the party away from the email of one man’s influence holding others to ransom

“The conventional system of one strong man in politics is no longer fashionable in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Mai-Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee, Secretary of the Committee,” J//Akpanudoedehe declared.

Akpanudoedehe said rather the APC under the watch of Buni Committee is more interested in seeking solutions to identified problems and has initiated certain fundamental interventions to remedy intra-party conflicts.

These remedies, according him include: “The membership Registration, Revalidation and update aims at giving the party back to the people. When the people are involved in a transparent selection process, they will be more interested in the process and this cures voters’ apathy and unnecessary dissension in the polity.

“Reconciliation efforts: The APC understands that persons must be given platforms to ventilate their grievances within the party. Exhaustive internal mechanisms are being created within the party to handle grievances before it snowballs into cracks within the party.

“Reconciliation Committees are there with persons of high integrity to intervene and intercede on issues within the party. For instance, a few days ago, the South South APC CAUCUS set up a high powered Committee with H.E Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as its Chairman. It is my opinion, that if members are discouraged form going to courts, there must be avenues to air out their grievances.

“Strict adherence to rules and procedures: The functioning of political parties are regulated by our extant laws like The Electoral Act, The 1999 Constitution and the Party’s Constitution. this laws have defined procedures for certain activities and deviations from these rules and procedures are recipes for disaster.

“Recruiting Persons of integrity for party assignments: The CECPC has insisted that only persons of high moral standing and repute will be sent on party assignment to reduce the incidence of compromise and collusion with certain interests to undermine the task”.

Akpanudoedehe noted that disagreements within members of the same political party are basically witnessed during the leadership selection processes, whether for party offices(congresses) or during nomination processes for candidates or flag-bearers.

He said: “Where an aspirant loses in a free and fair contest, he is more inclined to accept the outcome of the contest, however where the process is flawed, the entire process becomes undermined and this leads to endless litigations between members of the same party and this affects the development of democracy.

“No man was born a slave, so resistance to oppressive tendencies is inherent in every human being. When pushed to the wall, he/she will fight back and oftentimes, the party will be distracted and this leads to avoidable loss of elections.

“These skewed selection processes could occur due to: The politics of god-fatherism: Where a certain strong man is allowed his wayin return for patronage to the party or leaders of the party.

“Non-adherence to rules: Political parties such as ours are formally structured and organized organizations with rules that govern these processes, but any circumvention of such rules leads to chaos and issues must arise”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Bayelsa: APC insists on fresh governorship election

Editor

Pass Electoral Act amendment bill to end political violence, group tells NASS

Editor

APC: N/E Vice Chair asks court to strike out order making him Ag. National Secretary

Editor

*IPAC endorses INEC deregistration of 74 parties, elects New officials*

Editor

Senatorial bye – elections: APC wins in Lagos, Plateau, Imo, as PDP retains Cross River

Editor

Apugo under fire over media attacks on Sen Orji, as kinsmen threaten revenge

Editor

Cross River APC resolves crisis as Mbu emerges new chairman

Editor

Ibediro slams deputy over plot to take over NOS office

Editor

Gov. Diri solicits support from Sylva, Lyon others

Editor

Imo guber tussle : l’ll support whoever wins governorship case at Supreme Court – Nwosu

Editor

Rivers APC: Abe wins as Court declares Aguma authentic chairman

Editor

Defections: PDP pushing Nigeria into one party state, says APC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More