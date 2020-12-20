ALGON: Dissident group collapses, pledges loyalty to Hon Alabi

The dissident group that broke away from the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has collapsed and has now pledged loyalty to Hon Kolade David Alabi-led leadership of the Association.

The splinter group which operated under the name of Interim Management Committee (IMC) broke away on May 30th this year and after about eight months of rebellion said they were misled led and that they have now known the truth.

The now defunct IMC, made up of six local government chairmen met in Abuja on 10th of this month and resolved as follows: “that there is overall need for peace in the due administration of our noble Association under the leadership of Hon. Kolade David Alabi.

“That all cases in court and petitions before the security agencies instituted for and against be withdrawn forthwith.

‘That all grievances expressed by members be channeled to the Hon. Kolade David Alabi-led National Executive Committee and finally “that the current leadership summons an emergency meeting of the General Assembly to further unify our Association.”

The rebels went further to affirm that: “Going forward, we pledge our loyalty to the spirit and letter of our constitution and we hereby call on all members of the general Assembly of ALGON to join hands with the current NEC to move ALGON in the right direction and we equally solicit for the utmost support and cooperation of all ALGON stakeholders and the general public as ALGON proceeds on the path of peace and unity.”

The IMC members who also signed the resolution were: Hon Ige Ropo Emmanuel, Hon Adeagbo Adeniyi, Hon Dangiye Ubarugu, Hon Emeka Ogelle, Hon Idi Aminu, Hon Wasiu Owolabi and Hon Yinka Dallas Ayeni.

Recalling their shortlived journey of rebellion, they said the IMC was “set up by some honourable chairmen of local government councils from across the nation on 30th of May, 2020 owing to some misgivings, misunderstanding and misinformation and misrepresentations in the affairs of our national office.

“However, it is commonly said that time heals wounds; the events that ensued after have subsequently led members to rethink and rescind their actions and return to the fold.

“Firstly, the erstwhile chairman of the IMC, Hon Abdullahi Maje took a detour from the mandate of the IMC and eventually voluntarily resigned from that position based on the directive of His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger state.

“Secondly, members received clarifications on the erroneous reservations hitherto held against the leadership of our noble Association on the issues of finance and the articles of our constitution and more importantly, members realized that some of the allegations bandied were figments of the imagination of a former staff who has constituted himself into distraction for selfish purposes.

“Also, in the light of the fundamental fact that the lifespan of the IMC expired by effluxion of time on the 30th November 2020 without renewal, we have now come to the following just and inevitable resolutions”, to return to the ALGON mainstream led by Hon Alabi and to pledge their unalloyed support and loyalty to him.