24.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG warns against second wave of Covid-19

FG approves 10 new national parks – More…

EFO completed 160 projects from 2015 to date…

FG commissions, handsover road and erosion control projects…

ALGON: Dissident group collapses, pledges loyalty to Hon…

APC crisis : Members have taken back their…

State Govs sabotaging Buhari’s efforts on true federalism,…

APC apologizes to Nigerians over Kankara students abduction

*Kankara Boys: Nigerian professionals in Europe hail PMB,…

*Revealed: Nigerian activists lost $10m deal with Amnesty…

News

FG commissions, handsover road and erosion control projects in FCT

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over a completed road and Erosion/Flood control works in Sabon Lugbe and Kafe district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The two projects were executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The Minister of the FCT, Alh. Muhammad Musa Bello commissioned the projects on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister at both sites revealed that the approval of the projects by Mr. President was a testimony to the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to it’s geographical location or political consideration.

He applauded the effort of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and his team at the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) for their commitment in ensuring timely and speedy completion of the projects.

He implored the host community’s and it’s environs to cherish the laudable project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage.

The Permanent Secretary Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, in her speech noted that the project’s was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to Ecological Fund Office (EFO) by residents of Sabon-Lugbe and Kafe district to arrest the continuous flooding and erosion menace and to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties within the community.

In appreciation, the residents of Sabon-Lugbe and Kafe district commended the EFO and federal government for the intervention.

They pledged to maintain the project, while asking for more government intervention in their midst.

The 2.4km Trademore/Voice of Nigeria road, Sabon-Lugbe was executed by Gaffar Worldwide Resources Ltd., while the Kafe district project was executed by Y. S. Worldwide Concepts Ltd.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19: Sen Ohuabunwa advocates special hazard allowance for Journalists

Editor

BENUE: Ortom CPS applauds Benue students over Academic excellence, character

Editor

Abia North: Bourdex, political rolling stone, says PDP chieftain

Editor

Adoption of Supplementary Act a major achievement of the Fourth Legislature of ECOWAS Parliament says Secretary General

Editor

EFCC to US Senator: We spearhead transparent management of looted funds

Editor

Nigeria@60: Buhari unveils independence anniversary logo

Editor

Kebbi state lost over 10billion naira to flood- Reps caucus

Editor

Covid-19: Oganiru Umuada Anambra State Lagos Branch distributes palliatives to poor women

Editor

Covid-19: VSF donates N150million, ICT equipment to health ministry

Editor

Rivers APC Crisis: Abe Ignited the Fire in 2014—Chief Eze

Editor

‘Strictly adhere to Abia charter of equity or lose power in 2023’, groups warn PDP

Editor

Ondo Guber: We Are Ready To Re-enact Edo Elections -INEC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More