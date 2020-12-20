FG commissions, handsover road and erosion control projects in FCT

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Federal Government has commissioned and handed over a completed road and Erosion/Flood control works in Sabon Lugbe and Kafe district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The two projects were executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The Minister of the FCT, Alh. Muhammad Musa Bello commissioned the projects on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister at both sites revealed that the approval of the projects by Mr. President was a testimony to the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to it’s geographical location or political consideration.

He applauded the effort of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and his team at the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) for their commitment in ensuring timely and speedy completion of the projects.

He implored the host community’s and it’s environs to cherish the laudable project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage.

The Permanent Secretary Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, in her speech noted that the project’s was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to Ecological Fund Office (EFO) by residents of Sabon-Lugbe and Kafe district to arrest the continuous flooding and erosion menace and to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties within the community.

In appreciation, the residents of Sabon-Lugbe and Kafe district commended the EFO and federal government for the intervention.

They pledged to maintain the project, while asking for more government intervention in their midst.

The 2.4km Trademore/Voice of Nigeria road, Sabon-Lugbe was executed by Gaffar Worldwide Resources Ltd., while the Kafe district project was executed by Y. S. Worldwide Concepts Ltd.