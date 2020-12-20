28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Resurgence: Imo Gov orders immediate closure of…

Police foil another terror attack on school in…

APC appointees have abandoned party’s manifesto, says PGF…

Adamawa 2023: Ngilari, Nyako, Abbo, Bello others unite…

Kidnapping now new enterprise in Nigeria – Soyinka

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Observe Covid-19 prevention protocol, Abia govt urges

Eze urges APC NEC to uphold expulsion of…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: Igariwey now heads electoral committee

VON DG tasks youths on documentary

News

Court enforces takeover of 82 units of houses to Benue community over non-compensation

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

A Makurdi Federal High court enforced the takeover of 82 units of houses at the Federal Housing, North Bank, Makurdi by a community in Makurdi Local Government Area at the weekend.

The enforcement followed an earlier judgement of the Court which had ruled that the Federal Housing Authority failed to follow due process in the course of acquiring the land upon which the units were erected upon.

The Court equally asked the respondents to pay the sum of N5 million as general damages to the family of Azumbaka for illegally taking over their land without compensation.

It was gathered that take over was sequel to an enforcement order by the Court that all property on the land be handed over to the Community.

It can be recalled that a judgment in suit No: FHC/MKD/NJR/03/2020 between Atem Azumbaka, Tsavzer Adia and Terzungwe Azumbaka who are the applicants and Federal Housing Authority/Attorney General of the Federation (Respondents), the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke had noted that the acts of the 1st Defendant was unlawful, null and void and of no effect.

Justice Aneke also granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant by themselves or their privies from entering and or interfering with the plaintiffs’ land.

Following the order therefore, the police at the weekend evicted occupants of 82 blocks of 3 bedroom flats at the Federal Housing units located along University of Agriculture, Makurdi with many wailing profusely in the scorching sun.

The plaintiffs through their Counsel, Barr Terna Agerzua on the 28th October, 2013 filed a writ of summon that, over 100 years ago, their ancestors found, settled on and owed a vast parcel of land lying and situated at Azumbaka village at North Bank area in Makurdi Local Government Area and were farming rice, yam and cassava.

According to the writ, the Federal Government through the Federal Housing Authority requested for the land to build estate and later on in February 2012, asked for additional piece of land to develop more housing which a size of land measuring 2,600 meters by 500 meters.

It said FHA had agreed to pay the Azumbaka family the sum of N15 million compensation, provide boreholes and offer employment to two members of the plaintiffs family and gone ahead to develop it without fulfilling the agreement thereby reneging on the agreement.

Reacting to the judgement and subsequent take over, counsel to the plaintiffs, Barr. Terna Agerzua described the development as sound, saying the defendants could not have obtain judgment in their favour having dumped and abandoned a statement of defence before the court.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minister urges Nigerians to shun incitement, support Govt

Editor

Covid -19: Nigeria records 10 new cases, 3 in FCT, 7 in Lagos

Editor

Kano Ministry Of Debunks Rumour Of COVID -19 Outbreak In The State

Editor

Emir of Borgu condole with Buhari on demise of Kyari

Editor

If you don’t like current lawmakers, get better people in 2023 — Lawal tells Nigerians

Editor

HERDSMEN: Enough of killings, harassment, Ohanaeze tells IGP

Editor

Igala Traditional Council announces demise of Attah Igala

Editor

Fire razes three children of same parents to death in Delta

Editor

One arrested over illegal activity on PHED’s network

Editor

ECOWAS MPs lament lack of Draft Rules of Procedure in 4th Legislature

Editor

FEC approves N26bn contracts for Works, Aviation, NDLEA

Editor

Uzodinma Appoints Ekeji Head of Imo Sports Commission Review Committee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More