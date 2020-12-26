Kano Exco Approves Over N32m Million For NECO, NBAIS, WASSCE

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Executive Council has approved the release of N32, 429, 000.00 million to the ministry of education for the registration and conduct of the National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Schools (NBAIS) and West African Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE) examinations for disabled indigent candidates.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the sum of N11, 000.00 million per head for the 2,595 verified candidates for NECO has been approved, totaling N28, 545,000.00, while a total of N1, 805, 000.00 million would be spent at the rate of N9, 500.00 per candidates for NBAIS examination.



He also announced that the council has approved the extension/services on the appointment of an independent engineer on Tiga and Challawa Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) from August 31, 2021 to August 31, 2022 in favour of lender technical adviser, Messrs Oska-Jo & Partners Ltd at the discounted sum of N120, 482, 426.23 million to the state Hydro and Energy Development Company Limited (KHEDCO) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/Bank of Industry (BOI) Power and Aviation Intervention Loan (PAIF).

Malam Garba stated that approval has also been given by the council for upward review of the already approved contract for equipping of/furnishing of Kafin Maiyaki Cottage Hospital at the sum of N132, 763, 047.49 million to enable its commissioning for the facilitation of optimum healthcare services.



The Commissioner also revealed that the council has given approval of the sum N21, 384, 000.00 million for the bulk purchase of 11, 880 copies of text books titled: “Comprehensive Animal Husbandry and Fisheries for Senior Secondary Schools” so as to encourage agricultural study and animal/fish production in the state.



He said the Council has approved the conduct of a two-day 2020 retreat for members of the council, heads of extra ministerial departments, permanent secretaries and other top government functionaries, scheduled to hold from December 18-19, 2020.



He said the retreat, which followed positive outcome of the one earlier held in 2019 in Kaduna, is aimed at identifying and overcoming current challenges upon government operations in the state and achieving the desired objectives for effective coordination/synergy among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).



The commissioner said the council has ratified the contract agreement on e-procurement framework contract with Messrs European Union Dynamics UK Limited at the cost of $356, 612:50 dollars.



Malam Garba explained that e-procurement is a component of state Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme which relates to framework formation of Bureau by legislation that also executes e-procurement in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies receiving funds from the state budget and access to one million dollars for the state government.



He said the council has also approved the state draft policy on environment and the launching of the state Policy on Environment, which Kano is hosting from December 14-18, 2020.