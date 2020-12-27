32 C
Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

Uncategorized

Anambra 2021: Let the youths register, obtain voters’ cards and be prepared to take over leadership – GUO

By Chukwudum Ebele

COVENANT OLUCHI IKEDINOBI writes that Chief Godwin Ubaka Okeke, Chairman of GUO Motors Limited has advised youths in the country to take their destinies in their hands by identifying with particular political parties, obtaining their voters’ cards and contesting various elective positions during Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election in the state and 2023 general election in the country

He said it is only the youths who have digital system of leadership that can correct the leadership imbroglio now pervading the nation’s political and economic space, adding that it is only God and conscience that can wipe out corruption from the system and rescue our economy from its present recession.

Speaking at his residential home at GRA, Onitsha, while distributing bags of rice and cash to no fewer than 3,000 indigent persons for their Christmas celebrations, Okeke contended that as it stands now, Nigerian needs a fresh blood to be injected into the system in order to drive the nation out of its present political and economic doldrum.

He also warned against the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic and urged Nigerians to observe the protective procedures against the deadly disease to avoid falling prey to the pandemic.

He commended the federal government for re-opening the border as according to him the border closure contributed to the economic hardship we are facing today in the country.

On security, Okeke who is a member of Anambra state Security trust Fund, disclosed that the trust fund, having been inaugurated by the state government as a non-governmental organization, is planning to team up with all the security outfits to ensure that Anambra remains the safest state in the country in terms of security of lives and properties.

The business mogul also urged Federal Government to emulate the security Network and alacrity of Anambra State if the security of the entire country would improve frowning on how the Federal roads have become a deathtrap and unsafe for motorists and commuters because of the menace of bandits, killer herdsmen and bokoharam.

He noted that with the economic difficulties associated with COVID-19 pandemic, this year 22020 became the most difficult one than other years, adding however that having done the Christmas gifts for over 35 years now and attracted God’s favour, he could not afford to stop distributing the gifts because of COVIDS-19 pandemic, adding that Christmas is better celebrated when the rich share with others.

