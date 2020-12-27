Christmas: Omega Grace Ministry Int’l donates petrol to Commercial tricyclists

It was an atmosphere of happiness and excitement at Elohim petrol station, Nkpor as not lesser than 100 Keke drivers cued to fill the fuel tanks of their commercial tricycles in other to benefit from the free Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) paid for and donated by Omega Grace Ministry International(OGMI).

Speaking to newsmen who visited the ministry headquarters at Nkpor, Idemili North to know the purpose of such magnanimity to keke drivers who were not members of the church, the Senior Pastor OGMI, Apostle Peter Igwe said he was simply fulfilling his vow to God which includes putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged.

According to him, “My assignment from God is to reach out to the poor, help the oppressed. God gave me a mandate to endeavor to put a smile on people’s faces anytime any day no matter the economic situation of the country.

“During my prayers on the mountain I promised God that I will always divide any financial proceed He blesses me with into three to give one to the indigents both within and mostly outside OGMI’. Every month or quarterly I do look for the category of people to bless with the money. Beneficiaries include the children at the orphanages, prison inmates, street beggars, homes of disabled, widows, etc. this month of Christmas happened to be the turn of Keke napep drivers”, said Apostle Igwe.

An Evangelist with OGMI, Evang. Ifeoma Emmanuel states:” Our Senior pastor is compassionate towards the less privileged. He gives scholarships to orphans in the church, distributes materials and foodstuff to widows, last month he shared food t street beggars, we have also visited Ozubulu home of the disabled. During the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown he distributed bags of rice, oil, noodles, etc to people around this community. He is a father among fathers who cares for the poor.

Speaking on behalf of the Commercial Tricyclists, the Chairman Idemili North Keke Drivers Union, Comrade Arinze Idemili lauded the philanthropy of the cleric urging other clergymen to emulate Apostle Peter Igwe’s kind gesture towards people that he would not benefit directly from. Idemili prayed that God would prosper and replenish the purse of the giver.