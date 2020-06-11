Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi to industrial State

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

Since assuming office in 2015, Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has transformed Kebbi State from being a purely civil servant state and made it more industrialised

Kebbi State has become one of the major producers of rice in Nigeria. The current participation of more than 70,000 farmers in the Anchor Borrowers Rice and wheat farming is heading towards making Kebbi a new destination and hub for agro based commodities of the Country.

The chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Sahabi Augie said 70, 000 registered rice farmer benefited from Anchor Borrower Programme in Kebbi state. He noted that the Anchor Borrower programme had impacted and transformed the economy of the state.

”70,000 registered rice farmers have benefited from the pilot scheme with cash and inputs (cumulative N210,000 including inputs), when President Buhari launched the Anchor Borrowers Program in November 17, 2015 , prior to the launch of the program, we achieved 1.5 million metric tons in the first year and since then the output keeps on increasing. Interestingly, our harvest has now reach 3.5 million metric tons which represent above 150 percentage, “said.

He said the development recorded in the scheme had triggered not only local investors but foreign investors from Mali , Cameroon, Niger and Benin republic to come to Kebbi state to buy paddy rice in addition to the spring up of modern Rice Mills big and small across the state.

The chairman however lamented that inspite of the tremendous success recorded by the program in different sectors of the state especially in the rice value chain, attraction of investment as well as food sufficiency in the state and Nigeria at large, some mischief makers under the guise of a political party and civil society organisation mischievously alleged that the ABP loan was diverted and misappropriated by Kebbi state Government and the loan did not reach the targeted farmers.

Augie commended both President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating what he described as ‘ rice revolution in Kebbi State’ and Governor Bagudu for providing the needed political support for the program to succeed even beyond the shores of the state.

”In Kebbi State has largely been successful in achieving economic diversification through the rice value chain, increased rice production, curbing importation of foreign rice as well as creating job opportunities to our teaming women and youths in Kebbi state, ” said.

An official of the Anchor Borrowers in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Bello Udulu, explained that N12.8 billion was what was transferred to Bank of Agriculture for disbursement as loan to the rice farmers in the state not N17 billion.

”70,000 rice farmers were targeted in the pilot phase of the program , 12..8 billion was disbursed to registered farmers in cash and inputs through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) with each farmer under the arrangement cultivated one hectare of rice and got pumping machine, fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides and cash which in total amounted to N210,000,” he said.

As a matter of fact, Kebbi State has become synonymous with rice production In 2017 till date, the state earned billions of naira from the sale of its locally cultivated rice. But rice is hardly the only product grown in the state, whose economy is agrarian. In 2018, the state began the cultivation of 47,000 hectares of cassava as raw material for the production of ethanol biofuel.

“We have partnered Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and we have started ethanol programme in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area and other local government areas will soon join,” the state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said during his second term inauguration on May 29.

Governor Bagudu’s short term plan to accelerate Kebbi’s development is to create a society with income, thus, the focus on agriculture, which has the capacity to employ large numbers of people.

His government has supported a bee honey farm (which is primed to export Kebbi’s honey to the world) and is at the forefront of improving livestock productivity by providing cattle rearers with required infrastructure such as water and improved veterinary education.

“We want Kebbi honey to be sold around the world. We have two major rivers: River Niger, over 300 kilometres in Kebbi alone; River Rima, from Sokoto down to Argungu, another 300 kilometres; so we should be selling fish. You should go to a restaurant in Japan or New York and order fish from Yauri; that’s my dream. I believe it would happen one day. With taxes from these economic activities, the Governor hopes to be able to provide adequate public infrastructure.

“Maybe by next year, we should have at least a million people registered in farming, livestock, fisheries. I know who they are, their biometrics, their history; then we will request them to contribute to society, so that we can be able to fund the creation of social goods, primary healthcare, primary education and security, “he said.

The Kebbi Government partner with G-B Foods Africa for the establishment of a N20 billion Tomatoes Processing Factory in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

Bagudu ” said already government had drafted an agreement with the company and would be finalized when the government gives legal backing to GB Foods to cultivate 1,000 hectares of farm lands to produce tomatoes as row

materials.

Also speaking, the Director, Cooperative Affairs and Agricultural Business, Dr Teddy Ngu , said G-B Foods would invest an initial fund of $10 million US dollars into the project.

“The project has been designed to be largest of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Company, Mr Francis Ogboro , commended Gov. Bagudu for his support towards actualization of the project. He said the company would subsequently make a total investment of N20 billion into the Tomatoes Processing Factory.

“The company will provide 1,500 jobs to unemployed youth in the local community on completion,” he said.

The kebbi State governor has restated its commitment to creating more jobs and wealth through partnership, investment in industries in the State.

Bagudu stated that the GB Food African Tomatoes Company in Gafara town has formally begun operation with the plantation of fist seeds of tomatoes.

Bagudu has given assurance that his administration would provide the necessary support to the company and all other investors to invest in the state with emphasis on power supply of two megawatts of electricity. Bagudu requested the company to provide employment to indigenes of the State as well as social and basic amenities to host communities.

”I am glad that the company has begun recruiting skilled manpower and creating job opportunity to out growers farmers and urged the people to sustain cordial coexistence with staff of the company”, he said.

The Corporate Affair Director, Mr Teddy Ngu said that were confident that up to 4,000 hectare would be utilize for seeds production, spreading to 20 kilometres, with state of the art facilities, underground, water rectification system, four million metric tonnes and 2.5 megawatts electricity.

Ngu stated that the operation would provide 100 tones per hectare, with about 15,000 job creation,103 out growers farmers benefiting.

”indigenes will be provided with skilled an unskilled labour in the company, and we assured that the company process the best quality tomatoes in Africa and the world ”, he said.

Governor Bagudu also seek the intervention of the Bank of Industry (BOI) through partnership to ease the establishment of industrial in the State.

He said his government would vigorously pursue its policy of entrepreneurship and investment drive to fruition.

” Already some industries have been established in the State which are agro based such as rice mills and Tomatoes factory ” Bagudu said.

The Managing Director and chief Executive Officer of (BOI)Mr Olukayode Pitan said his Bank has approved N1.5 billion to two indigenous investors in Kebbi State with the efforts of the governor.

Pitan said ” my Bank has approve various

Projects worth N3.9 billion and N2.8 billion to finance small and medium scale entrepreneurs as well as N1.5 billion to two indigenous investors which were the Zango Kangiwa farms Limited, rice project and the M-Tech universal Engineering.

”We are willing to continue to partner with Kebbi State government by putting more funds in developmental projects in the State ”, said.

He stated that two companies are in the process of meeting conditions but the credits have already been approved for them. The other projects which he mentioned the bank facilitated its establishment was Labana Rice Project in Kebbi.

MD explained that he was in Kebbi state to further explore areas of partnership with the State government to support entrepreneurs and establishment of industries and companies, saying that the bank relationship with Kebbi has been very cordial. He added that the bank had a managed fund with Kebbi which the governor gave a billion naira out of which about 22000 people have benefited from the program of the State government

”We assured you that the bank would do more apart from what the State government has done, we will put some money directly in some of the projects in Kebbi State and our Bank would construct an International Technology Hall in the state. Governor has done well to transform kebbi to industrialized state.

The commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning Dr Abba Sank Kalgo said the State attaches great importance to industrialisation.

Also, the state has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children in the country.

The Bagudu administration has responded by working with local and international partners to build primary healthcare centres in virtually all the wards in the state, recruited 2,000 new teachers, and spent N900 million to support Almajiri education in an attempt to pull in more children into the formal learning system. But these efforts are not enough.

“The World Bank recommends that, to run a good primary education system, you need $700 per pupil. If I use up my entire revenue and close down every other thing, I’ll just be about $190 per pupil,” Bagudu said.

Meanwhile, across all sectors of the state the governor has made significant impact with the security, education, agriculture and others standing out.

Ensuring Adequate Security.

Kebbi state is sharing borders with Republic of Niger and Benin on the Western side of the state. The length of Nigerian/ Niger border is about 190km, which started from Dole Kaina, Dandi Local Government to Bachaka in Arewa Local Government. While the Nigeria / Benin international border has a length of 100km starting from Segbana a border Village near Tsamiya in Bagudo Lacal Government to Dole Kaina in Dandi Local Government.

“As result of land dispute between villages of Madakalli (Benin Republic) and Tunga Kongi of Bagudo Local Government, Kebbi State, the state government has relocated the people of T/Kongi to a farming settlement near Lolo District to bring a lasting peace in the region,” said an official of the state who do not want his name in print.

He added: “Also, 109 house hold were relocated to the new settlement, the state government has allocated the sum of N80 million to the State Boundary Committee, which is a standing committee established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of which the Deputy Governor serves as a chairman.

“Under this Committee 100 houses of two bed rooms units were constructed and allocated to the victims in addition to a mosque. These communities of Mahuta, Wasare, T/Isa and T/Bagire were also affected by the re-definition of Nigeria/ Benin international boundary.

During the exercise a total of 348 households were relocated to a farming settlement around Illo /Bargu forest reserve,” he said.

Kebbi State, he added, has constructed 102 houses of two bedrooms and distributed to some of the affected villagers as phase one.

“The state also provided one solar powered borehole, two dug wells and a five kilo metre access road provided to the affected communities to facilitated easy movement of their farm products to the near Markets. Kebbi State Government facilitated and sponsored the joint bilateral meetings between Nigeria/Niger and Nigeria/Benin which is ongoing process. Kebbi State Surveyor General Office serves as the Secretariat of Bilateral and State Boundary Committees, “he added.

Agriculture Revolution

As part of its effort to make the state number one in agriculture, the state government purchased 225 trucks of assorted fertilizers and distributed to the state farmers at government approved prices since the inception of this administration. Also, implementation of agricultural transformation agenda (ATA) is in progress and for the smooth take off of the project, the state paid N94 million counterpart funds.

At the inception of his administration, Bagudu introduced commercial agriculture loans for the benefit of Kebbi Sate farmers earmarked N5 billion as loan to farmers.

The governor had constituted a committee on agricultural revival in the state to enhance agricultural production and approved N3.5 billion for the purchase of rice and wheat from the state farmers.

Kebbi State had also signed a MOU with Lagos state government for the establishment of special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the development of commodities (rice, wheat, and groundnut oil, onion, maize, sorghum and livestock) value chains.

The government ensured that youths are engaged in farming activities, through provision of agricultural loans to boost agricultural in the state, established IFAD country programme on climate change adaptation and agric business support programmed in the state where the counterpart funding of N40.55 million was paid by the state government.

Other achievement in agriculture include: eradication of Queliar bird’s state wide, purchase of 100 tractors, 80 thrashers, 30 reapers and power tillers to enhance agricultural development in the state; purchase of wheat milling machine from federal government; purchase 100 unit of motorcycle for extension workers as intervention on anchor borrowers programme. And 1.5 Million metric ton of fertilizers are purchased by state government for distribution to Kebbi state farmers.

Others are: purchase of 30,000 metric ton of fertilizer, 5,000 farmers engaged for the production of soya beans at Danko Wasagu Local Government; in Fadama 10,000 farmers were engaged for the production Sorghum rice and soya beans, 450, 000 jobs created by anchor barrowers, 40,000 thousand multi millonaries were raised.

Similarly, in its effort to boost agriculture in the state, the state government engaged wheat farmers for the production of wheat, signed MOU with IITA Ibadan to boost agriculture production and strengthen the extension delivery.

Social Development

The governor has also done very well in the area of health and social development. Recently, the state performed a successful and uncomplicated cereal section for post repaired clients in VVF in the State.

It is important to state that the state’s VVF centre is one out of three that constantly offer routine repair services in the country.

Also, the community mobilisation and stakeholder advocacy in the state has educated significant number of women and families on VVF cases.

The state has introduced a cooperative society for repaired clients for self-reliance and proper clients for self-reliance and proper management of equipment given to discharged patients by state government.

The state has also commenced the training of child protection officers to support people with special needs, procure of psychiatric and non-psychiatric drugs, supply of mattress, renovation of administrative block, pit latrine at the Jega psychiatric centre.

To develop sports in the state, the government has constructed a mini stadium at Zuguru, revived Kebbi United Football Club and school sports and provide vocational and technical skills for youths.

Similarly, clubs from the state were sponsored to participate in the National Sports Festival, National League games, National Division II and National Division III play off.

The state football Association was sponsored to participate in the Under 17 Football Tournament in Kano as well as the state chapter of the Nigerian referees to fitness test and the promotion examination in Abuja and Kaduna.

Education for All

In its drive to provide quality education, the state embarked on the construction of 640 blocks of classrooms for primary and junior secondary schools in the state, renovate 740 blocks of classrooms for Primary & Junior Secondary Schools and procured of 34,120 sets of furniture for primary, junior secondary schools.

Others are: drilling of boreholes, upgrading of schools to model level, supply of 480 computer sets, laboratory science materials for schools, provision of Fist Aid facilities to schools, procurement of books and journals and upgrading of Education Management Information System (EMIS) Centres.

Islamic education is not left out. Annually, the government sponsors both the State and National Qur’an Recitation competitions. In the 2018 state competition, two brand new Toyota cars were donated to the male and female winners of the competition including motor circles, Chinese beds and various prizes.

The government has also constructed blocks of three classrooms at Emir Haruna Rashid Arabic College Birnin Kebbi, renovated the Uthman bn Affan Islamiyya School Argungu, payment of Arabic Examination (NBAIS) and sponsored delegates to attend the conference of Arabic and Islamic Studies Teachers annually.

The governor has also ensured that accreditation fees for course being offered by School of Health Technology Jega, School of Nursing and Midwifery Birnin Kebbi are paid.

He has constructed and furnished 500 capacity female hostel at the permanent site AACOE Argungu, complete 500 capacity male hostel, furnished and construction boundary wall fence, gate and gate house to female hostel at permanent site AACOE Argungu.

Bagudu is also investing in Kebbi’s technology future. The government has signed an agreement with educational non-profit Profuturo, to improve the currency of knowledge in the state’s classrooms.

As also part of efforts to improve education and to make it accessible and affordable to all children of Kebbi State,the executive governor of Kebbi state Senator Atiku Bagudu has approved and released to the Kebbi state scholarship board the sum of six hundred million for the payments of scholarship to various higher institutions of learning in the state. As also part of his educational efforts,the governor gave automatic employment to 44 medical graduates from Sudan University.

Governor Bagudu has approved the release of over N 949.1million to the contractor handling the construction of the New Secretariat Complex Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi.

According to commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, ” when completed, the State Secretariat will serve as Offices for the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, as well as a number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

According to him, the project was being executed under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the state.

Gov. Bagudu further provided electricity to over 53 towns and villages and 500 motorized boreholes across the state.

” 53 towns and villages across the state have benefited from one electricity supply project or the other which include provision and installation of over 200 transformers.

” And equally connected over 70 towns and villages with electricity and rehabilitated many KV lines including the installation of 300mm armored cables of the 33kv lines at the Tuga bridge in Bagudo local government in the state” he said.

According to him ” in rural electrification, we provided about 134 transformers at the cost of N620,000,000 in the state.

He further said government his government is committed to ensure that people have access to potable during water in both rural and urban centre .

The governor said over 500 new motorized boreholes and hand pumps were constructed and installed around the state.

” In addition to these ,about 780 non fictional water schemes were rehabilitated bringing the percentage of water supply in the rural areas about 58 %. about N1 billion was expended in this drive. ”, he said.

The governor approved the payment of operational safety allowances for Frontline Health workers who have been working round the clock to tame raging global Coronavirus Disease ( COVID-19), Pandemic in the state.

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi to industrial State

