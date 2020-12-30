23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

News

APC mourns Labour Party National Chairman, Alh Abdulkadir Abdulsalam

The All Progressives Congress Party, APC has reacted to the death of Labour Party National Chairman, Alh. Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.

Abdulsalam passed away on Tuesday morning in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Reacting, APC Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary convention planning committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe in a statement on Wednesday said Abdulsalm’s death was a huge loss.

“We mourn the late Abdulsalam whose passage is a major loss to Nigeria’s opposition politics and our democracy at large.

“In line with the Labour Party’s mantra as National chairman, the late Abdulsalam will be remembered for his efforts to entrench Labour Party as the party for Social Democracy and advocate for the welfare of workers, particularly the increment of the minimum wage.

“The APC commiserates with the immediate family Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam and prays Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Al Jannah Firdaus,” the statement said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Engineer Sule intervenes, direct payment of salaries, pensions of LG workers, pensioners

Editor

*Nigerian military tackling terrorism within best international standard, rules of engagement – Conflict resolution expert, journalist Furnad*

Editor

FUEL HIKE: IPC condemns unlawful arrest of journalists’ covering protest

Editor

Your legacies worth remembering, Buhari hails IBB @ 79

Editor

South West Dev Commission Bill splits Senate

Editor

Investment in green efficient public transport needed to cut global emissions – UNEP/IAPT

Editor

Peace advocates condenm abduction of Kankara School students

Editor

*PMB told to sustain his feats on Boko Haram in tackling insecurity*

Editor

Plateau: Advocates condemn extension of appointed LG chairmen, urges Lalong to conduct polls

Editor

PCN Identifies Lack Of Training, Language Barrier As Major Challenges Of Patent Medicine Stores In Kano

Editor

Boko Haram: FG rehabilitates, donates farm inputs to IDPs in Adamawa

Editor

Governor Ihedioha calls for goodwill

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More