Agriculture Business

Umakhihe assumes duty as Agric Perm sec

By Adelola Amihere

Mr  Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe has assumed duty as the new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna on behalf of the Director, Information, Mr. Umakhihe, while addressing directors and management staff of the ministry , in Abuja, stressed on the need for team work and cooperation of the directors, in order to achieve the diversification policy of Mr. President in the agricultural Sector.

According to him ‘’ I am here to operate an open door policy, learn from the directors, add value and coordinate the affairs of the Ministry.

While welcoming the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Karima Babaginda informed that the ministry has the mandate to ensure food security and create employment opportunities for teaming youths of the nation. She pledged the loyalty and commitment of the Directors and the entire staff of the ministry. 

Mr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe who was born on the 5th of April, 1964, is a Professional Accountant of high repute, a core technocrat and an astute administrator. He has served in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

