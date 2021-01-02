24.4 C
Troops rescue kidnapped victims, kill 1 bandit in North-West

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

 Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have carried out several operations in a bid to restore normalcy in the North-West.

Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said in a press release on Friday that some kidnapped victims were rescued. 
He said “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the North West zone of the country, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI yesterday, 31 December 2020 while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State made contact with bandits. In the course of the encounter, the gallant troops successfully rescued 7 kidnapped victims. 

“In the same vein, troops of Forward Operating Base Dangulbi while on stop and search patrol on 31 December 2020, arrested one Zayanu Abdullahi from Shinkafi district with huge amount of money. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in buying of stolen cows from bandits. Further investigation revealed that the suspect has been a collaborator with bandits. The suspect is in custody for further action.


“Relatedly, the gallant troops acting on credible intelligence that bandits were operating in Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Troops swiftly mobilized to the village and rescued 2 women and a child kidnapped by the bandits. Rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families. 
“Furthermore, still on 31 December 2020, troops while on routine patrol along Batsari-Jibia road were ambushed by armed bandits. Bandits engaged troops from a high ground. Contact was successfully cleared due to troops’ superior firepower. One bandit was neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.” 

