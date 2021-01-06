DSS warns public against fake job syndicates

22 C
By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned the public against falling pry to the activities of fake job syndicates.
DSS in a statement said that it is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise.  
The statement by DSS PRO, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the clarification became necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.  
“The public should note that recruitment into the Service is never done on monetary basis.  Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency. Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.
“In the context of this, members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and /groups to fleece them of their hard earned money.  They should rather report to the Service any suspicion in this regard.  
“Those engaged in misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others are warned to desist from such or be ready to face the music.  “So far, the Service is sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public.”

