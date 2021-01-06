FCTA warns community leaders against violence

By Daniel Tyokua



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) has called on community leaders within the six Area Councils to steer clear of issues that will ignite crisis.



FCT Acting Area Council Secretary, Omolola Olanipekun said the leaders should to be committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in their respective areas.



Mrs. Olanipekun who disclosed this recently in an interactive session with Journalists, warned all contenders of Chieftaincy stools to follow recommended guidelines to ensure that public peace was sustained.

She explained that development at the community levels cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and social disharmony.

The Acting secretary stated that the Secretariat has been involved in Chieftaincy stools dispute resolution in several communities, with the aim of ensuring security for all residents.



According to her, the Secretariat have continued to ensure that even dispute between herders and farmers were amicably resolved in good time to avoid escalation.



She also stressed that sensitization campaign has been regularly organised across the 62 Wards within the Area Councils, to create synergy with all relevant stakeholders.



“problems between Miyetti Allah KautalHore and Chief of Petti in Kwali Area Council, the settlement of tussle over leadership of District Head between Laura Royal Family in Abaji Area Council and Kopati Royal family in Niger state.

“settlement of District Head stools contending camps in Gauba Community in Kuje Area Council, resolution of disagreement between the youths of Gbaygi community and Ebira people in Peyi, Bwari Area Council “.