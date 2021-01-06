30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigeria, China sign MoU on establisment of Intergovernmental…

Covid-19: Nigeria hopes on China for vaccine

FCTA warns community leaders against violence

Gov Sule tackling insecurity, unemployment in Nasarawa

Insecurity: North-East Elders accuse HURIWA of inconsistency –…

Operation Sahel: Troops Neutralises 220 Bandits, Arrests 892…

Court jails ex-Finbank MD over N10.9bn fraud

BoI, NADDC to begin building projects in Ekiti,…

Arewa media practitioners warn against fake news, inflammatory…

Plateau Speaker urges Muslims, Christians to coexist peacefully,…

Metro

FCTA warns community leaders against violence

By Daniel Tyokua


The Federal Capital Territory Administration  (FCTA ) has called on community leaders within the six Area Councils to steer clear of issues that will ignite crisis.


FCT Acting Area Council Secretary, Omolola Olanipekun said the leaders should to be committed to promoting peaceful co-existence in their respective areas.


Mrs. Olanipekun who disclosed this recently in an interactive session with Journalists, warned all contenders of Chieftaincy stools to follow recommended guidelines to ensure that public peace was sustained. 

She explained that development at the community levels cannot be achieved in an atmosphere of conflict and social disharmony. 
The Acting secretary stated  that the Secretariat has been involved in Chieftaincy stools dispute resolution in several  communities,  with the aim of ensuring security for all residents. 


According to her, the Secretariat have continued to ensure that  even dispute between herders and farmers were amicably resolved in good time to avoid escalation. 


She also stressed that sensitization campaign has been  regularly organised across the 62 Wards within the Area Councils,  to create synergy with all relevant stakeholders. 


“problems between Miyetti Allah KautalHore and Chief of Petti in Kwali Area Council, the settlement of tussle over  leadership of District Head between Laura Royal Family in Abaji Area Council and Kopati Royal family in Niger state.
“settlement of District Head stools contending camps in Gauba Community in Kuje Area Council, resolution of disagreement between the youths of Gbaygi community and Ebira people in Peyi, Bwari Area Council “.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police withdraws E-money’s escort, probes source of wealth

Editor

USAID, FCTA sign MoU to boost Primary Healthcare Services

Editor

Victims of De-Villa land scam demand justice

Editor

Hoodlums attacks Christian procession, beats Pastor, abducts 3 in Kogi

Editor

Gunmen kill local security member in Rivers

Editor

Abuja resident petitions I-G, AGF over alleged shooting, demands NIbn compensation

Editor

FCT minister sympathises with victims of Kado market fire

Editor

COVID-19 Pandemic: FCT council suspends ‘Okada’ in 8 communities

Editor

10 car marts sealed off in Abuja

Editor

COVID-19: Improve power supply in FCT, minister tells AEDC

Editor

13-year-old isolated, abused by stepmother rescued in Borno

Editor

Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More