30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigeria, China sign MoU on establisment of Intergovernmental…

Covid-19: Nigeria hopes on China for vaccine

FCTA warns community leaders against violence

Gov Sule tackling insecurity, unemployment in Nasarawa

Insecurity: North-East Elders accuse HURIWA of inconsistency –…

Operation Sahel: Troops Neutralises 220 Bandits, Arrests 892…

Court jails ex-Finbank MD over N10.9bn fraud

BoI, NADDC to begin building projects in Ekiti,…

Arewa media practitioners warn against fake news, inflammatory…

Plateau Speaker urges Muslims, Christians to coexist peacefully,…

News

Covid-19: Nigeria hopes on China for vaccine

By John Okeke

Nigeria is looking to China for access to Covid-19 vaccines, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has said.

This is as both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishment of inter-governmental committee to coordinate all aspects of cooperation between both countries.

The MOU was signed by the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi in Abuja on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister is on a two day working visit.

Briefing newsmen shortly after a bilateral meeting, Onyeama said that at this point when countries were discovering vaccines and China being one of them, Nigeria was engaging the country in the area of access to the vaccine.

“We have received a lot of support from China in the area of personal protective equipment that they were very quick to provide us with.

“China is also one of those countries that have been able to discover vaccines for COVID-19, so we are also engaging with China to also help with regards to access to vaccines for our people,” he said.

On 50th year bilateral relationship between both countries, Onyeama said, “We also realised that in 2021, we would be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of China.”

On the other issues discussed, the Minister said that he and his counterpart looked at the trade relations between the two countries and areas that could be improved.

“In the area of fostering relations, both countries are now considering having a direct flight from Nigeria to China.

“We want to establish a direct air link with China. We hope that very soon, a Nigerian carrier would be carrying out scheduled flights to China in the not too distant future,” Onyeama said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

INSULTS ON TOR TIV: TATC Surmons Akume

Editor

Reps to investigate Northeast Development Commission over misappropriation of 100 billion naira

Editor

COVID-19 Intwrview: Gov Ikpeazu’s statements were doctored – CPS

Editor

Group reinstate need for Gov Wike to domesticate VAPP Act

Editor

Nigerian Army, Security Affairs to engage social media influencers in Akure

Editor

Diego Maradona dies at 60

Editor

Nigerian Navy nab illegal oil bunkerers, fish trawler

Editor

Several ISWAP Terrorists killed in air raid

Editor

Deposed Emir Sanusi Lawyers Threaten Legal Action If His Freedom Is Not Guaranteed

Editor

Why we declined to declare Orji Kalu’s seat in Senate vacant – Lawan

Editor

MARITIME SECURITY: Navy, NIMASA set to improve information sharing

Editor

Nigerian Navy rescue 3 Beninioise in burning fishing vessel

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More