NYCN President urges youths to be more productive in 2021

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has felicitated with Nigerians on the new year celebration.



The President who also doubles as Secretary of NYCN Board of Trustees (BoT), commended Nigerians, particularly the youth for their commitment towards promoting the greatness of the country, despite the challenges encountered in the year 2020.



In a statement issued and signed on behalf of the youth body, Amb. Sukubo commended Nigerians, particularly the youth for their commitment towards promoting the greatness of the country, despite the challenges encountered in the year 2020.



Sukubo further said the coming year, is the right time to place the country on the right path, towards achieving the desired greatness.



He said even though the process of recovery from the challenges of 2020 may not be easy, Nigerian youth must press forward to surmount obstacles that have been created in the past.



He further encouraged the youth, to be productive in the coming years, saying there are no short cuts to greatness, and that there is no reason for the youths not to attain greatness.



“In our determination as Nigerian youth to ensure that we make our great again, we are pleading with Nigerians to support and join hands with government,!in the ongoing fight against insecurity, poverty and corruption in order to return prosperity to the nation” the statement concluded.