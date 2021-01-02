32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

A new chapter is upon us, says Chief…

NYCN President urges youths to be more productive…

Buhari’s New Year Address, Empty, Directionless – PDP

Facts speak louder than words

China, EU make big strides toward stronger economic…

Behind so-called ‘shining city upon a hill’ are…

Village in NE China marches to prosperity by…

Intercity railway cuts travel time between Beijing, Xiong’an

Museums thrive in China, gaining an increasing number…

APC governors plegde to fight insecurity withjob creation,…

News

NYCN President urges youths to be more productive in 2021

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has felicitated with Nigerians on the new year celebration. 


The President who also doubles as Secretary of NYCN Board of Trustees (BoT), commended Nigerians, particularly the youth for their commitment towards promoting the greatness of the country, despite the challenges encountered in the year 2020.


In a statement issued and signed on behalf of the youth body, Amb. Sukubo commended Nigerians, particularly the youth for their commitment towards promoting the greatness of the country, despite the challenges encountered in the year 2020.


Sukubo further said the coming year, is the right time to place the country on the right path, towards achieving the desired greatness.


He said even though the process of recovery from the challenges of 2020 may  not be easy, Nigerian youth must press forward  to surmount obstacles that have been created in the past. 


He further encouraged the youth, to be productive in the coming years, saying there are no short cuts to greatness, and that there is no reason for the youths not to attain greatness.


“In our determination as Nigerian youth to ensure that we make our great again, we are pleading with Nigerians to support and join hands with government,!in the ongoing fight against insecurity, poverty and corruption in order to return prosperity to the nation” the statement concluded.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Paucity of funds, conflict, major obstacles to child’s rights protection -NHRC

Editor

FG requires N1.5trn to fix Nigerian roads in three years, says Fashola

Editor

COVID-19: APC governors strategize to confront child nutrition challenges

Editor

Zoonotic diseases threaten global health, economies – Aminu-Kano

Editor

Military joint operations repel Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists attack on Geidam

Editor

Governor Bello’s Win At Supreme Court Confirms Another Primate Ayodele’s Prophecy

Editor

Over 10,000 Kogi workers to benefit from N10b CBN Agribusiness Retirement Scheme

Editor

MAN urges FG on improvement of Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri ports

Editor

Man O’War boss flays FG over neglect

Editor

*Police/Lekki shootings: Group passes vote of no confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s panel*

Editor

Reps summon: NASS lacks powers to summon Buhari, says AGF

Editor

Army steps up operations against terrorists, criminal elements nationwide

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More