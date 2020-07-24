Nasarawa FGN/SPW offers opportunity to disables, street hawkers, artisans

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Nasarawa State Federal Government Special Public Works (FGN/SPW) Programme on Thursday offered job opportunity to the physically challenged, street hawkers and artisans across the local government areas in the state for the 774,000 jobs.

Chairman of the Nasarawa State office of the FGN/SPW programme, Kasim Mohammed Kasim, led the selection committee in the state on the recruitment exercise in Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia Local Government Areas of the state.

Briefing journalists after carrying out the recruitment exercise in Gudi, Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia towns, the state chairman, Kasim Mohammed, disclosed that two persons were arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area for selling of fake recruitment forms of the programme to unsuspecting members of the public.

He however assured of his commitment and nostalgia in the initiative by the president, whose vision was to touch the life’s of the poorest of the poor in the country.

According to him” I will comply strictly with the instructions of the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, who had earlier warned against hijacking of the exercise by politician’s.

“Nasarawa State will not differ on the position of the minister, but work in accordance with the mandate of the federal government in achieving the aims and objectives of the programme.”

Kasim however warned those that may want to take advantage of the exercise and dupe the public that the forms are not for sale and anyone found selling it will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly

One of the beneficiary, Yusuf Mohammed who is a disabled ,expressed joy and promised he will be committed to whatever duty he will be assigned to do,if given the chance,as according to him there ability in disability,urging the federal government to extend the programme to enable some of his counterparts stay off begging on the roads.

” If Nigerian government had been doing this in the past,we would have been better,but neglecting us has contributed negatively to our conditions” Yusuf said.

It would be recalled that the Nasarawa state Federal government special public works,committee was flagged off last week,with a promised to distributes 13,000 forms across the 13 local government areas of the state and also inaugurated the state selection committee and the focal persons.