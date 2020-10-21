ENDSARS: First Bank Abakpa Nike, Fr. Mbaka under fire

By Our Correspondents

Youths in Enugu have blocked off the Abakpa Nike section of the city, completely cutting off vehicular movement into or out from that axis.

According to reports, the youths who came out in their hundreds set bonfires all over the roads, and prevented drivers from movement.

Workers, business men and women and school kids are currently trapped wherever they are.

Commercial activities have been on the lull, with traders at the Abakpa market trading with caution and watching out for any eventuality.

It was even reported by residents that some youths were on their way to the Adoration Ministry, Enugu to confront Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the most vocal supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Our correspondent however could not confirm if they made good the threat, but we learnt that the Catholic priest had since suspended activities at his adoration ground over security issues.

According to the report, the youths are angry about the role Mbaka played in bringing President Buhari to power in 2015.

There were also rumoured plans to burn down First Bank Plc, Abakpa Nike branch.

The bank and other banks around that axis were under lock and key.

Life has remained uncertain in Abakpa since early today’s morning with few commericla vehicles leaving the suburb, while business activities remained at its lowest ebb.