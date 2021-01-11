Ganduje Mourns Former Kano MILAD, Kontagora

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has condoled with the people and government of Niger state over the death of the former Military Administrator of Kano state, Colonel Aminu Isah Kontagora (rtd), who passed on in the early hours of Monday.

Ganduje who also commiserated with the immediate-family of the deceased, described the former MILAD as, “an astute, resounding and gallant military officer, whose high level of discipline and unassuming pedigree earned him many accolades during his military days, particularly when he was Kano state’s military administrator.



“We received the news of his death with high degree of grief. It is, indeed, a great loss not only to his families, Niger state government and the military as an institution, it is equally a great loss to Nigeria and Nigerians.”



Ganduje who spoke through a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, added that, “it is, therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, that I am sending this condolence message to his families, the government and the people of Niger state. May Allah forgive all his wrongdoings and reward all his good deeds with Jannatul-Fiddaus.”



Ganduje further pointed out that, ” the late Kontagora was a good and exemplary leader when he was the military administrator of Kano state. He was a respected and respectful leader, a quality which shows his good upbringing. He was indeed an embodiment of discipline and justice.”



He urged his family to always follow his footsteps and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.