Moghalu congratulates Dr. Obiozor on emergence as Ohaneze President-General

Presidential candidate and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has congratulated the newly-elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, Dr. George Obiozor.

Moghalu in a statement described Obiozor as “a consumate administrator, statesman and diplomat” who has all it takes to move the apex Igbo body forward.He noted that Prof. Obiozor is “eminently prepared for this challenging leadership role by virtue of his distinguished track record as a scholar and public servant of our country”.



Moghalu stated: “As Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus at different times, as a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA) and as a professor of international relations, Obiozor possesses the requisite leadership experience, global exposures and intellectual pedigree for the socio-cultural leadership of Ndigbo at this critical period in Nigeria’s quest for nationhood.



“I am confident his leadership of Ohaneze will foster emphasis on strategic thinking and action , positive value systems to govern Igbo society, as well as effective partnerships with other ethnic nationalities to build a nation anchored on equality, justice and equity”.