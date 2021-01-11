21 C
Abuja
NCC mourns death of staff and family members in auto crash

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has expressed shock and deepest grief over the loss of its staff, Nuhu Hamman ’Gabdo in a road crash.

Hamman ’Gabdo died alongside his wife, four children, his niece and driver in an accident that occured on Saturday, along the Nasarawa-Abuja expressway, while the deceased and his family were returning from his country home, Serti in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Until his death, Hamman ’Gabdo was a principal manager in the Human Capital and Administration Department of the Commission.

“The entire Board, Management and staff of NCC express their deepest grief over the incident and commiserate with the entire family, relatives and friends of the deceased.

“We pray that the Almighty grant the deceased eternal peace in His bosom and that the entire NCC and the deceased family find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” a statement by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC stated on Sunday.

