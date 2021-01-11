22.5 C
Operation Tura Takaibango: Troops eliminate 28 terrorists in Yobe

The troops of Operation Tura Takaibango, a subsidiary Operation of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated 28 Boko Haram terrorists in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe on Saturday.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Sunday, said the troops identified and encircled a ambush site and engaged them with superior fire power.

Neutralized Boko Haram criminals by troops of Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE AT Gujba, Yobe State.
THE STATEMENT:

“Troops of the newly launched Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO a subsidiary Operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East continue to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity.

“Latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred on 9 January 2021 at Gujba LGA of Yobe State where the Gallant troops identified and encycled a Boko Haram criminals Ambush site.

Captured Vulcanizing Machine from the Boko Haram criminals.
“The troops from HQ Sector 2 who were led by the Commander Sector 2 and later reinforced by troops from 27 TF Bde Buni Gari and Special Forces Training School Buni Yadi tactically out-manouevered the criminals and engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

Captured weapons from the Boko Haram criminals after the encounter.
“In the same vein, one Boko Haram Gun Truck was destroyed with its occupants while another Gun Truck was captured from the fleeing criminals.

(Graphics) Burning remains of Boko Haram criminals in their Gun Truck during the decisive encounter.
“Other equipment captured from the criminals include; 2 Anti Aircraft Guns, 13 AK 47 Rifles, 4 extra magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine”.

