NASU, SSANU to embark on 3-day protest over IPPIS, others Protest

The Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have threaten to embark on a three-day protest on Jan. 12 .
The unions in a circular jointly issued on Sunday in Abuja said that the planned strike was to protest the non implementation of an agreement reached with the Federal Government.


The unions under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) issued the circular to all branch chairmen of the unions in the universities and Inter-university centers.


The circular was signed by General Secretary of NASU, Mr Peters Adeyemi and  president of SSANU, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim.


Adeyemi said that a JAC meeting was held on Jan. 8, where the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached and signed with the Federal Government on Oct. 20, 2020 was reviewed.


He listed the agitations of the unions to include inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information Systems (IPPIS) payment, non-payment of Earned Allowances (EA), and non-payment of arrears of minimum wage.


He also fingered the delay in the renegotiation of Federal Government, NASU and SSANU negotiation of 2009, as part of the agitations.


According to him, other demands are the non-payment of retirement benefits of out-gone members, teaching staff usurping headships of non-teaching units in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures.


Adeyemi also decried the neglect and poor funding of state universities and the non-constitution of visitation panels for universities.


He added that in view of this development, the JAC, therefore, directed that a general meeting of its committees in all branches of universities and Inter-university centres be mandatorily held on Jan. 11.


“The meeting is to sensitise members on the issues, as contained in the MoU.
“That a three-day protest should hold from Tuesday, Jan. 12 to Thursday, Jan.14, at each branch from 8a.m to 4p.m each day,” he said.


According to him, state, zonal and national officers of JAC shall monitor the three -day protest, to ensure strict compliance by branches.


“Every branch should ensure that all members participates fully in the protests, while all COVID- 19 protocols are to be complied with.
“As the branch protests mark the beginning of a series of industrial actions to be undertaken by JAC, you are to await further directives immediately after the three- day protest,” he said.


He added that every branch must comply and strictly adhere to the directives.

