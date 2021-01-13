Second wave: AMML moves to stop COVID-19 spread in markets

By Daniel Tyokua

The Abuja Market Management Limited, AMML, has disclosed that necessary measures have been put in place to curb the spread and contraction of COVID-19 by residents.



Ibrahim Uzaibat, Managing Director of AMML, stated this during a presentation of waste management and COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, to Wuse market donated by Laurmann Nigeria.



He said the second wave of COVID-19, the Organisation has carried out adequate sensitization and monitoring to ensure that e traders and customers in the market observe the protocols.



Uzaibat reiterated its commitment to fight COVID-19 Pandemic by ensuring that all protocols put in place by Federal Government to reduce it to the bearest minimum in the markets is been observed.



While commending the donor for the items, Uzaibat noted that before now, AMML and Market Managers have since stepped up all activities aimed at battling the Covid 19 pandemic especially adherence to non pharmaceutical protocols.



He noted that AMML have a closer working relationship with Traders Association and the Ministerial task team on Covid 19, such that a trader, a shopper, or any other user of the market who flouts any of the protocols shall be made to face the full weight of the law.



Uzaibat who encourage other stakeholders to take a queue from donating more items to the market noted that the appliances donated will be deployed to add up to all other efforts by AMML, Traders Association and other partners in the fight of this disease.



Earlier, the donor of the items, Director General of the Environmental company, described Wuse Market as the cleanest and better organized market in West Africa, saying his organization will continue to support the market to ensure clean environment and COVID-19 free.



In his remarks, Chairman of Wuse Market trader Association, Okorie Samuel noted that management of the Market under his watch has taken issue of COVID-19 serious as no face mask, no entry into the market.



A total of ten sets of recycled waste bin and ten washing hand bucket for COVID-19 was donated and handover to Wuse Market Traders Association.