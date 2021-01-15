25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APCPrimary: Appeal Court rejects request to sack Yahaya…

Decentralise PTF Strategies to Local levels – Prof…

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse…

Nigeria Police lose second AIG in 3 days

SSANU accuses Wukari versity Of Funds Diversion

Sanwo-Olu Swears In Two High Court Judges

COVID-19: No plan to impose lockdown- PTF

Armed Forces Day : PMB Ushers In Salvation…

SERG Congratulates New Ohanaeze President General, Amb. George…

Two killed in failed kidnap in Igabi local…

Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington next week alongside others in what his transition team said would showcase a diverse America.

The two will perform at the Jan. 20 event for the incoming 46th U.S. president, which will also feature remarks from a black firefighter from Georgia, a former Youth Poet Laureate, a Catholic priest, and a pastor from Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Lopez will give a musical performance.

“They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation,” his team said in a statement on Thursday.

The presenters reflect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ “steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation,” it added.

Their roles come as the Democrat takes over the White House from Republican Donald Trump in a scaled-down event amid the COVID-19 pandemic and growing security concerns after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol seeking to thwart lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s victory.

The public will not be on hand to watch the swearing-in at the West Front of the Capitol building, now fortified by fencing, barriers and thousands of National Guard Troops.

In announcing the inauguration speakers, Biden’s transition team cited Lady Gaga’s advocacy of LGBTQ rights and health issues, and Lopez’s work raising awareness about the disproportionate impact of the novel coronavirus on Latinos.

Other speakers include career firefighter Andrea Hall of Fulton County, Georgia, and Los Angeles native 2017 National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

Former Georgetown University President Father Leo O’Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church – both close to the Bid.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

My low moments as Asaigbo Queen – Joy Ugwu

Editor

Why I need sponsorship to change Dancing industry face in Nigeria

Editor

Birthday Party: Funke Akindele, hubby convicted, fined

Editor

Queens of Peace visits NUJ, seek collaboration on 2020 Awards

Editor

Okala Emerges Chairman FOGMMON

Editor

The call for removal of Service Chiefs unpatriotic – Steve Eboh

Editor

Ekiti submits bid to host NAFEST 2021

Editor

D’Banj enters 2021 with new single “Ikebe”

Editor

Dj Ernesty propagating Gospel Music from the wheels of steel

Editor

Ex-Speaker Dimeji Bankole marries Kebbi Gov’s daughter Friday

Editor

Igala Queen Warns Youths Against Illicit Drugs Abuse

Editor

Itel Unveils Olamide As Brand Ambassador: Two Kings, One Kingdom

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More