Health

Decentralise PTF Strategies to Local levels – Prof Tomori

Prof Oyewole Tomori, a renowned Nig Virologist and a former President, Nig Academy of Sciences, known for his blunt analysis, has fired another shot.


He is proposing decentralisation of the Presidential Task Force PTF modus operations to local levels, coopting local government officials, as, in his words, “COVID can be defeated only when citizens own the fight”.


” We need a stronger people-centred COVID fight. Stopping school reopening is not a solution as students cannot be kept out of school for so long and students are part of the Community that have already being infected”, Prof Tomori further remarked.


He suggested the urgent establishment of Community Corps COVID Health Marshals CCCHM in all the 774 local councils in the country as the first step in improving the risk communications strategy in the COVID fight in Nig”, he concluded

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

