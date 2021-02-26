Kano Moves To Maintain Zero Tolerance To Counterfeit, Illicit Drugs

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has put in place strategic policies to ensure zero tolerance to counterfeit drugs.



Speaking on behalf of the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the Chairman of Kano State Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake, Substandard Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, Pharmacist Ghali Sule, said there will be zero tolerance to drug abuse and circulation of fake substandard, adulterated counterfeit and unwholesome processed foods in the state.



Tsanyawa stated this during the Committee’s meeting.



He said there will be a round the clock operation in every nook and cranny of the state to uncover and abort trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs.



The Commissioner added that the state government under leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will do everything possible to ensure that dealers of counterfeit and illicit drugs have no place e in Kano.



According to him, the Committee has recorded huge success with regard to impounding illegal drugs, fake and expired products and destroying them to protect the citizens in the state.



He also urged the general public to support the government in the fight against drug abuse as well as passing useful information to the Committee that will aid in curbing the menace of drug abuse.



Members of the Committee which include representatives from Ministries of Health and Justice, the Nigerian Police Force, NDLEA, PCN, NAFDAC, PSN, Civil Defense, Karota, Vigilante, Hisba and PPMVL, reiterated their commitment to the success of the taskforce through the spirit of team work.