23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Zamfara Govt. confirms abduction of female students

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap over 300 students in Zamfara…

Xi Jinping announces China’s eradication of extreme poverty

98 percent once-impoverished residents in China benefit from…

China’s cross-border e-commerce maintains robust growth

China’s import trade delivers increasing benefits to the…

Hebei’s Hutuo River regains vitality thanks to ecological…

Counter Terrorism: Defence Minister Advocates For Nigerian Army…

Kano Moves To Maintain Zero Tolerance To Counterfeit,…

Kano Govt. Promotes 130 Workers

Cover

Counter Terrorism: Defence Minister Advocates For Nigerian Army Aviation

… Seeks US Supoort


From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano  The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has strongly advocated for Nigerian Army Aviation, identifying it as a veritable tool to fight terrorism. 


The Minister also solicited for the support of the United States of America to actualize it. 
According to a Statement made available toThe AUTHORITY by, Mohammad Abdulkadir, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity,  General Magashi said, “a full fledged Nigerian Army Aviation is a critical component in the counter- terrorism and counter- insurgency campaigns in the country.  General Magashi stated this when the Commander US Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend and his team paid a courtesy call on him at the  Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja. 


He said Nigeria will appreciate the US intervention to fully establish the Aviation Unit of the Nigerian Army as a force Multiplier in the on-going fight against ISWAP/terrorists in the country. 


  The Minister of Defence onbehalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari thanked the United States of America for its technical and manpower training supports towards enhancing the nation’s capacity and capabilities to end insecurity bedeveling the country. 


While recalling specific instances of US strategic supports to the Nigerian Military, he mentioned progress recorded in the supply of Super Tulcano aircraft, Thunder Boat for Maritime Operations and logistics to the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF for enhanced combat efficiency and effectiveness.


On human rights issues  he told the delegation of the US Africom which include US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, Foreign Policy Adviser, Russell Schiebbel and US defence Adviser to Nigeria,  Colonel Andrew Clerk, that the Nigerian Military is adopting  international best practices to reduce collateral damages in the fight against terrorism. 


According to him,  the Fighting Forces are leveraging low kinetic modus operandi in the theatres of combats,  which he said is in compliance with the Rules of Engagements.”  On his path the Commander US AFRICOM, General Stephen Townsend eulogised the leading role Nigeria is playing in Africa Sub regional security matters and assured the government of support at all times.
General Townsend commiserated with Nigeria over the aircraft misharp that claimed the lives of seven crew members onboard the plane. 


The courtesy call earlier began with a closed door session between the Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi( rtd) and the Commander US AFRICOM, General Stephen Townshend.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BREAKING: FG lifts ban on schools resumption, inter-state travels

Editor

Boko Haram: Senate condemns Plateau killings, abductions

Editor

2023 Strategy: Igbos in APC dethrones Igbokwe, affirms Idimogu as Apex Leader

Editor

#ENDSARS: We received $400,000 in donations already – Group

Editor

Insecurity will not divide Nigeria, say APC Governors

Editor

WTO: IMPART Africa drums support for Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

Editor

#EndSARS victim, Ikechukwu for burial in Amokwe, Enugu State, tomorrow

Editor

Nigerians have lost the confidence in you, House of Reps Speaker tells Service Chiefs

Editor

Well’ recover all stolen assets-EFCC chairman

Editor

How We Survived Political Turbulences in Enugu – EKWEREMADU

Editor

Gbajabiamila ask Akpabio to name lawmakers given NDDC contracts

Editor

NDDC: Akpabio wants NASS to check abuses in budgets

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More