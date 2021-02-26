Kano Govt. Promotes 130 Workers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Government has approved the promotion of 130 workers in the mainstream Civil Service in the months of February 2021, while three workers faced disciplinary actions.



The Chairman of the state State Civil service Commission, Engr. Bello Mohammad Kiru announced this on Thursday, shortly after the routine commission meeting for senior staff promotion exercise held at the Commission’s conference hall.



According to a Statement issued by the Commission’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Ismail Garba Gwammaja, Engr Kiru, explained that 130 workers was promoted while three other cases of indiscipline were treated accordingly based on the civil service rules.



Engr Kiru charged workers who benefited from the promotion exercise to reciprocate the gesture by committing themselves to their duties deligently to move kano forward, as government will continue to ensure workers’ welfare and benefits.



He restated resolve of the Commission to continue to work assiduously in the area of staff promotion, recruitment, transfer of service, retirement and discipline where necessary.



Ealier, in his address the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Salisu M Gabasawa, expressed appreciation to the members of the Commission for exhibiting high sense of intellectual prowess through out the period which impacted positively on the success and development of the Commission.