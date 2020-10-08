NSHA urges NAISIEC to fast-track conduct of LG elections

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to fast-track the process of conducting local government elections in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made the call after Barr. Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs raised the issue under matters of Public interest during the House Proceedings in Lafia Wednesday.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the importance of conducting election at the third tier of government cannot be overemphasized, hence the need for the House resolution reminding NASIEC to fast track the process of conducting local government election.

“The resolution of the House is that; the House is drawing the attention of the state government particularly, NASIEC to commence the process of conducting local government election as the tenure of the present elected local government officials is gradually coming to an end.

“NASIEC should fast track the process of conducting Local government election in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Barr. Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while raising the issue said that the Constitution has provided for democratically elected local government officials to hand over to democratically elected officials, anything short of that is unconstitutional.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(1999) as amended, in section 7(1) guarantees a democratically elected Local Government Council system and mandates every state to ensure their existence under a law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of such councils.

“It is in view of this that I am drawing the attention of the state government and NASIEC to fast track the process of conducting election at the local government level as the tenure of the present elected local government officials will come to an end by May 2021, ” he said.

Hon Daniel Ogazi,the Deputy Majority Leader of the House seconded the motion on the need for NASIEC to fast track the process of conducting local government poll in the state.

Other House members unanimously supported the motion for the conduct of the local government election.