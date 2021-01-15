25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APCPrimary: Appeal Court rejects request to sack Yahaya…

Decentralise PTF Strategies to Local levels – Prof…

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse…

Nigeria Police lose second AIG in 3 days

SSANU accuses Wukari versity Of Funds Diversion

Sanwo-Olu Swears In Two High Court Judges

COVID-19: No plan to impose lockdown- PTF

Armed Forces Day : PMB Ushers In Salvation…

SERG Congratulates New Ohanaeze President General, Amb. George…

Two killed in failed kidnap in Igabi local…

Politics

APCPrimary: Appeal Court rejects request to sack Yahaya Bello

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by Michael Elokun and two others challenging the emergence of Mister Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 governorship election held in Kogi state.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Steven Adah on Thursday, the court held that the nomination of candidates is the duty of political parties and not that of members of any constituency.

The three-man panel of the court further held that the appellants never contested the governorship primaries and therefore lacked the locus to challenge the nomination of Mister Bello as the candidate of the APC.

Justice Adah, while affirming the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on the twentieth of March, 2018, said the appeal has become an academic exercise.

The appellants had asked a Federal High Court to declare that Governor Bello was not a qualified candidate having not been a registered voter in Kogi State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

PDP in ceaseless drive to reclaim Ondo State.

Editor

PWDs commend INEC on ease of election participation

Editor

APC takes delivery of membership registration materials

Editor

Anambra 2021: Onyejegbu promises improved security, as Nwaokafor insists is Awka’s turn

Editor

Ondo: APC aspirants accuse panel of hiding delegates list

Editor

Edo: Obaseki unveils ‘MEGA’ mandate

Editor

11yrs after, PDP factions in Ogun State reconcile

Editor

APC: Yobe bows to pressure, concedes National Secretary seat to Bornu

Editor

My Plan Was To Decamp To APC – Moshood Adeoti

Editor

Corruption: Magu lacks integrity to remain as EFCC boss – PDP insists

Editor

Edo: PDP extends screening of guber aspirants

Editor

Onuigbo Calls for Improvement in Women’s Participation in the Renewable Energy Sector

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More