Sanwo-Olu Swears In Two High Court Judges



•Urges Lagos Judiciary To Remain Example Of Equity, Fairness

From JOHN SILAS, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged members of the Lagos State Judiciary, to remain an example of equity, fairness and do their work with integrity at the highest level

The Governor, who promised that his administration would not be deterred or shy away from its responsibilities to make life more comfortable for judges in Lagos State, reassured members of the judiciary that his government would continue to accord them the necessary support required to discharge their duties diligently to the people of the State.

Speaking during the swearing in of a 51-year-old Deputy Chief Registrar (Special Duties) Lagos Division, Mrs. Olubukola Florence Aigbokhaevbo and 40-year-old legal practitioner, Mr. Rahman Adesola Oshodi, as High Court Judges in Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the judges earned their nominations and appointments to the High Court of the state based on their sterling credentials and experience in their respective areas of engagement.

He said: “We have enjoyed tremendous support from the judiciary led by the Chief Judge who constantly brings forward leadership that is second to none. And the least we can do is to continue to ensure that we give that arm of government all they require to continue to administer justice, to be the voice for the voiceless and to continue to let our citizens believe that Lagos State Judiciary is working well for all of them.

“We will continue to ensure that we give our judicial arm of government all they require to continue to do what they know best, which is to serve our citizens. Our government realises and appreciates the services and sacrifices of our judges, even at these difficult times as they continue to respond to the needs of our citizens.

“I want the new justices to use this opportunity to reassure our citizen and the judiciary that you would continue to remain an example of equity and fairness, doing your work with integrity at the highest level. Those are the things that delight us and what we want to hear. I wish the Lagos judiciary all the very best.”

Speaking earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said swearing in of the two judges was one of the constitutionally recognised functions of Lagos State Governor to oil the wheels of the judiciary.

He said the newly appointed justices were the two that top the selection process.

In his remark, the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba said the occasion was another testimony of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the judiciary and administration of justice in the state.

He informed the Governor that seven justices would retire this year and therefore stressed the need for their replacement.

Giving a vote of assurance on behalf of the newly sworn in judges, Justice Olubukola Aigbokhaevbo assured that they would administer justice with integrity and fairness in order to take the judiciary to higher heights.

Justice Aigbokhaevbo, who commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his efforts and passion for justice in the state, promised that they will not disappoint the governor and people of the State.