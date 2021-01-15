25 C
Abuja
COVID-19: No plan to impose lockdown- PTF

By Hassan Zaggi

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has dispelled the rumours making the rounds in the social media about an imminent lockdown on the entire country due to the second wave of the COVID-19.   

The PTF therefore, reiterated that there  was  no  contemplation in any quarter about any lockdown next weekend as speculated.

In a statement signed by the Director, Information at the Office of the Secretary to the  Government of the  Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, the PTF noted that there was no such plan, nor any approval given by the President.

“The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 has been drawn to some mis-information circulating on the  social media to the  effect that the  Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend. 

“The PTF wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the  President. 

“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic mis-information  which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace. 

“It urges Nigerians to disregard the  mis-information and join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the  virus in the  country by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical  Interventions (NPI’s) as recommended by the  PTF,” the statement said.  

