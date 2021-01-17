32 C
Education

UniAbuja to run master’s degree programme in Diabetes Education

By Felix Khanoba

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has entered into a partnership with Diabetes Africa, a network of health professionals, to establish a top-class educational programme on Diabetes Education that will improve the quality of care offered to diabetes patients across Africa.

The partnership will also address the dearth of Diabetologists and other health care professionals that play a critical role in the study and management of diabetes.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY  and signed by Dr Habib Yakoob, UniAbuja’s Head, Information and University Relations, said the programme would lead to the award of Master’s degree in Diabetes Education by the institution with support from Diabetes Africa in the form of experience, expertise and fundraising.

The virtual signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which took place simultaneously in the United Kingdom and University of Abuja, Nigeria, over the weekend, was also witnessed online by the Eastern African Diabetes Study group from Kenya.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, while commending the initiative, said the University was going to be a pacesetter in this programme.

“I express total support for this collaboration. I hope it is going to be a mark in the training in this area of professionalism, better knowledge management and treatment in Africa,” he said at the signing of the memorandum.

The VC added that the UniAbuja would ensure that the collaboration brings about the strengthening of health services especially with regard to treatment of diabetes in the country.

Facilitator of the partnership and Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Professor Felicia Anumah, said the burden of the complications of diabetes in Nigeria was quite high because of the poor-quality care and the unaffordability of medications and blood glucose monitoring devices by many patients.

She said it had been the dream of the College of Health Sciences of the University to make an impact in this area by starting a programme in diabetes.

Professor Anumah said the programme in diabetes education which would also have international faculties would be run on a dual mode with virtual lectures and then clinicals which will take place in some identified centres across the country.

