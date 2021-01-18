Dr. Ottah Agbo revamps abandoned Orokam Water Project

*Promises to revive the Orokam Central Borehole

The Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has delivered on his promise to revamp the abandoned solar-powered borehole at Court Oko, Orokam, in Ogbadibo Local Government of Benue State, which provided water for the community but has been out of order for the past three years.

The borehole packed up in 2018 and was left to rot while the people were compelled to look for water from unhygienic sources.

Dr. Ottah Agbo, also known as the Ozigizaga, in one of his visits to the district during the 2019 elections, observed the stress people were going through to source for drinking water and promised to do something about it.

He was informed that the district had few facilities meant to provide water to the people but that some of them had gone bad over time.

The Honourable Member, known as the Cicero of Enone, then pledged to revive the facility at Court Oko and mobilised to commence for work on it afterwards.

The project was completed late last year and the Honourable Member was at the Court Oko, Orokam, on January 15, site of the facility to commision the project and present it to the people.

The Lawmaker, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs, while commissioning the project last Friday, said he took it upon himself to resuscitate the abandoned borehole when he saw the difference it would make on the lives of the people.

Dr. Ottah Agbo, who is also the Spokesman of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, said having given the people his words, he didn’t sleep until the borehole was completely refurbished and upgraded.

The parliamentarian explained that he doesn’t make a promise that he cannot fulfil, saying that was why he remained agitated until he delivered on his promise to his people .

Dr. Ottah Agbo said now that he has commissioned the project, he would raise a team to look at the other bigger borehole at Orokam which has also packed up with a view to revamping it.

The Honourable Member said he considers it a privilege to serve. He said he is not tired of entertaining complaints from his constituents, noting that such is one of the beauties of constitutional democracy.

He said: “That people can approach their elected representatives to demand that, they’re provided with basic amenities is one of the beauties of democracy and I’m happy because it is when the people are happy that I’m happy.”

The Honourable Member also known as the Cicero and the Moving Train of Enone, said he is happy that people are beginning to appreciate the fact that he keeps to his promises saying that is why the Talk-Na-Do sobriquet given to him by his constituents is quite instructive and critical!

“The problem I had initially is the pessimism that associates with politiciand anytime they make promises; the people would say it is a political statement but gradually, as I began to fulfil my promises, I succeeded in changing the negative narrative and today, I am happy to report that the name, TalkNaDo has come to stay. When I promised Operation Light Up Enone , they thought I was day dreaming. Today, Ijigban and Ulayi Districts have light. Ekile, Royongo Wards and environs like Izzi and Ezza communities in Ado LGA will enjoy electricity next year. In Okpokwu LGA, Ichama District light is at the verge of completion. When I promised to deliver on Ichama power project, for example, they had thought I was playing politics, I put N30 million into the Ichama Rural Electrification in 2020 budget and thereafter I appropriated N45 million to complete Ichama and (Ezza Community) light project in Igumale District in 2021, and many more kept promises, the people are now beginning to see that I am a different politician, a promise keeper. I say something I do it, that is why I am Talk NaDo. I am a politician of conviction and my mission in politics is to change negative narratives.”

Dr. Ottah Agbo said he is only fulfilling the promise he made to the people and not playing politics as it is not yet time for another campaign.

“It is time to work for the people irrespective of their party affiliations. For me, campaign stopped the moment I won election as I am a representative of all the people in my constituency,” he said.

The Lawmaker pledged that every district in Enone will have a major project from him, saying this is not because he has so much money, but because he wants to leave a mark in responsive leadership.

“I’m not competing with anybody but leaving up to my promise.We are in politics to serve, if we support ourselves, we will make more and more progress, we should unite and work together. What matters is the development of our land and not politics.”

Dr. Ottah Agbo said he will work on the road from Ukwo to Itabono Owukpa and promised to construct a block of classrooms and rehabilitate a road in Otukpa District, all in Ogbadibo LGA, this year.

Chairman of the PDP in Ogbadibo Local Government, Hon. Vincent Amuche in his remarks, appreciated the efforts of the Lawmaker which has again, brought water to the district.

He said this is proof that the Lawmaker keeps to promise and prayed God to reward him for his good deeds.

Clan head of Oko, Chief David Abah Onoja, in his remarks, said the people have nothing to offer to the Lawmaker in return other than to say thank you.

He appealed to the Honourable Member to help the youth with jobs.

Mr. Anthony Abbah who spoke on behalf of the Orokam Water and Electricity Committee, said Dr. Ottah Agbo is the first person among the many people the committee approached for assistance that has responded.

He said this is quite commendable saying it shows the Lawmaker is a leader for all and not for those in a particular party.