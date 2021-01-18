Trending Now

Schools resume today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

… Anambra, Edo, Kaduna shift resumption date 

By Felix Khanoba

Schools at all levels are expected to reopen for academic activities across the country on Monday (today). 

The move to reopen the education institutions was announced  in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja. 

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of January 18, 2021  should remain.

“Parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including compulsory wearing of face masks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools, temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools,” the statement signed by the spokesman of the Ministry, Ben Goong, said. 

However, many have expressed concerns over the government’s decision amid the second wave of COVID-19 ravaging the country. 

Just on Friday, barely a day after Nigeria announced it’s worst day of the pandemic with 23 lives lost, a total of 1,867 new infections were found in 23 states across the country – the highest daily toll ever.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases has prompted some states to postpone schools’ resumption date. 

Anambra, Edo and Kaduna are among the few states that have differed with the Federal Government on the 18 January  date. 

According to Governor Godwin Obaseki, schools in Edo State will resume on  February 1, saying the move will allow the government to curtail spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. 

In Anambra, Governor Willie Obiano, said schools in the state will reopen for academic activities towards the end of January  to enable the principals and teachers prepare for the return of students. 

Also, the Kaduna State Government said it would not announce a resumption date for now, until it is certain of mechanisms to control the spread of the virus in schools.

Founded 1st August 2015

