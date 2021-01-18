Mo Abudu features on CNN African Voices

Founder of EbonyLife Television, Mosunmola Abudu, popularly called Mo Abudu, last week featured as special guest on last weekend’s edition of the CNN magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers.

A vignette of the programme released by the sponsors, Globacom, indicated that Abudu let viewers into the media empire she is creating in Nigeria and how she planned to foster a new generation of creatives.

Apart from her thriving television station, Abudu is also involved in production of drama series and has released highly successful ones such as Desperate Housewives Africa in partnership with Disney, Sons Of The Caliphate, Castle & Castle, On the Real and The Governor.

EbonyLife Films which she established in 2014 has produced award-winning films such as The Wedding Party which is regarded as the most financially successful film in the Nigerian film industry; The Wedding Party 2, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chief Daddy, Your Excellency and Òlòtūré.

She has been duly rewarded for her achievements in the media industry. Forbes Africa in 2013 recognised her as the first African woman to own a Pan-Africa TV channel. She was named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Global TV by The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, and is also a winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award by Women Work in New York.