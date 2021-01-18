22.7 C
NYSC Camp officials undergo COVID test

In compliance with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on the reopening of the National Youth Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, all camp participants for the 2020 Batch B (Stream ll) Orientation Course were  mandated to undergo the RDT covid test to certify their status, before being allowed entry into the Camp. 


At the NYSC Orientation Camp Iseyin, the State coordinator Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, led the officials in the covid test conducted by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Surveillance Team in collaboration with the Corps medical personnel.

