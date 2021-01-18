Wike delivering democratic dividends to rural areas – Dankwanbo

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The former Governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for delivering democratic dividends to rural areas in the state.

Dankwanbo made the commendation on Saturday, while commissioning the network of internal roads in Bolo Town, in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the road infrastructure put in place by the Rivers State governor will open up Bolo Town and its people to enjoy the benefits of development.

The former Governor of Gombe considered himself privileged to be in Bolo Town to see how such hinterland has been touched by the administration of Governor Wike.

According to Dankwanbo, “Development comes in several ways. From what I have seen, coming to this part of the State was very easy. Seeing the internal roads that have been constructed, totally about 7kmwirh drainages, is a rare achievement and very commendable.

“Roads open development. I want to, therefore, urge the people of this community to use this facility that have been provided to ensure that they grow the economy of this place. More youths should be employed and ensure that all the farmland are cultivated, and the produce easily evacuated to the market”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has acknowledged the cooperation Bolo people gave to the local contractor that handles the road project that traverses all the communities within the town and said it is a proof that they love development.

Governor Wike also announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the bridge linking Bolo Town to their neighbours.

He said Ausphepz Nigeria Limited, the local contractor that handled the Bolo Town internal roads will be engaged to do the bridge.

“When we came for campaign, I asked the people and they said roads are important for them. We thank God today that the roads are reconstructed to link all the communities in Bolo Town.”Now, nobody will say they are left out of the 7kilometer of concrete road in all the communities that make up Bolo and this is part of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.” About the damaged bridge linking you to Gokana and Tai Local Government areas, I will ask the Special Adviser on Special Projects to go and scoop it.

“He should see whether the contractor that handled the Bolo internal road project can also do that. We have to encourage and empower our own local contractors because they have done a good job here.

“Bolo people have supported us. Continue to work together, it will bring you a lot of projects. Communities that support contractors to complete projects and not demand money from them will benefit more. We will continue to fulfil, by the special grace of God, all promises we have made to you,” he added.

Hon. Dax George-Kelly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects said the project was awarded and completed within the contract period of 12 months.

According to him, what was provided to the Bolo people is a rigid (reinforced concrete) pavement road that is 7kilometres long, has 12 kilometre of drains with an average width of 6.5 metres.