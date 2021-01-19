36 C
Omotola reacts to report of affair with Oshiomhole

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde,MFR, a Nigerian actress, has denied claims that she’s having an affair with Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole mni, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to react to a post made by an Instagram blog insinuating she’s in a relationship with the politician.

In the post, the 42-year-old film star charged owners of the blog to prove the alleged affair within 24 hours. She also called on her fans to report the account over the allegation.

“I ordinarily don’t do this but after thinking about it thoroughly and seeking advice I have decided to! So this Blog ran this story and people started coming to my page. I’ve always known there are people who are sick and will tell you stories that have Never happened but to publish that on a platform as big as Instagram? You must be held accountable,” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

“I have demanded they FINISH and PROVE THIS STORY … problem is, this blog is hiding under anonymity! (faceless blogging) There are more credible blogs out there … follow blogs with accountability.”

“Can everyone who loves me and what I have stood for all these years pls 1. Report this page 2.Report this page 3. Report this page And to those of you who are addicted to cheap gossip. If you’re not interested in damaging ppl unnecessarily then demand a proof of this Story! I’m giving this 24hrs! Thanks.”

Omotola’s post comes after the blog had shared a collage of both the actress and Oshiomhole’s photos.

“Today is sabbath day so we go keep am holy, we go just dey post pictures, maybe tomorrow when no be Holy day, we go give details, abi how una see am? I come in peace,” the blog wrote.

Omotola got married to Matthew Ekeinde Jr, in 1996. The union has been blessed with four children.

