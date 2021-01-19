36 C
Crime

Police In Kano Arrest Jealous Wife For Killing 17-year Old Girl

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


A jealous wife, Suwaiba Shuaibu, (20) has been arrested by the police in Kano over the gruesome murder of 17-year old Aisha Kabir, a native of Gimawa village in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state. 


The murderer who freely confessed to the crime said she killed out of jealousy, suspecting that her victim would soon get married to her husband. 


According the image-maker of Kano state Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who spoke on behalf of his boss, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani, the incident was reported on January 2, 2021.


He stated that on January 2, 2021, a complaint was received from one Kabiru Jafaru  of Gimawa Village, Doguwa LGA of Kano State, that the body of his 17-year old daughter, Aisha Kabir, who got missing on January 1, 2021 was found in an uncompleted building in their neighborhood. 


He added that, “the complainant said the victim was suspected to have been stabbed on her neck by her killer(s).


“Upon receiving the complaint, the scene was visited and the body was evacuated to Tudun Wada General Hospital for examination by a Medical Doctor. 


“The Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, psc further raised and instructed a Team of Detectives, led by Divisional Police Officer Doguwa, CSP Bala Shuaibu, to arrest the culprit(s).


“The Team immediately swung into action and apprehended one Suwaiba Shuaibu, 20 years old, of the same address with the complainant, who is a second wife to one Shahrehu Alhaji Ali,  also of the same address.


“Investigations revealed the Deceased and the Husband of the suspect have been in proposed relationship for over six years and their Wedding Ceremony was scheduled to hold on 9th January, 2021.


“During interrogation, the suspect freely confessed she had called the victim on phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighborhood where she used a sharp knife to stab her on her neck, chest and other parts of her body. 


“She disclosed she killed the victim out of jealousy, because her husband proposed to marry her.


“As directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A Sani, psc, the case has been transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, for discrete investigation. The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of investigation.”

